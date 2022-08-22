Washington brewers challenge Oregon’s distribution laws

In Granholm v. Heald (May 2005), the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Michigan and New York were discriminating against interstate commerce by allowing in-state wineries to make DTC shipments to consumers in their home states but prohibiting out-of-state wineries from doing the same. This case didn’t deal with reciprocity directly, but the principles could perhaps be applied to Oregon’s DTC beer policy.

The Granholm decision didn’t require Michigan and New York to allow DTC shipments from out-of-state wineries — it merely said they couldn’t discriminate against interstate commerce by treating in-state and out-of-state businesses differently. The states could offer direct shipping licenses either to both in-state and out-of-state producers (level up), or to neither (level down).

Granholm was a catalyst for change. Following the decision, the wine industry worked with state legislatures to eliminate reciprocal requirements for DTC wine shipping. Yet the beer industry didn’t do the same, perhaps because direct shipping for beer was less widespread at the time. It still is: Just 10 states and the District of Columbia permit DTC beer shipments today, so breweries have access to less than 17% of the population aged 21 or above. By contrast, wineries can ship directly to consumers in most states and have access to about 97% of Americans old enough to consume alcohol.

Whether by intent or oversight, when Oregon lawmakers removed the reciprocal requirement for wine and established a direct shipper permit for wine (effective January 1, 2008), they left the reciprocal requirement for malt beverages on the books. (Oregon doesn’t permit DTC shipments of spirits.)

Washington doesn’t allow either in-state or out-of-state producers to ship beer directly to consumers in the state.