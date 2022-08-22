Washington brewers challenge Oregon’s distribution laws

The principles of the Granholm decision could possibly be applied to Oregon’s beer distribution policy as well, though this issue could prove more complicated.
Oregon beer producers can self-distribute the beer they produce directly to Oregon on-premises (full and limited) and off-premises sales licensees and other retail establishments licensed by the OLCC upon receiving a wholesale license. See ORS § 471.200 and § 471.221.
However, as the Washington brewers explain in the suit, breweries located outside of Oregon “cannot directly distribute beer to Oregon on-premises sales licensees and other retail establishments.” See ORS § 471.404.
This used to be the case with out-of-state wineries, as well, but just as they won the right to ship DTC in Oregon, out-of-state wineries earned the right to apply for an Oregon self-distribution permit. And just as breweries did not pursue DTC privileges in Oregon, they did not add the right to self-distribute in the Beaver State.
The plaintiffs want to be able to self-distribute to Oregon establishments so they can avoid going through a wholesaler. According to the suit, “Self-distribution, if allowed, would be at great cost savings to Brewery Plaintiffs, all such similarly situated Washington breweries, and the retail establishments which purchase their products.”
Just so it’s clear, the suit says the plaintiffs “intend to pay all taxes that may be due on such interstate and self-distribution shipments and to comply with all other non-discriminatory state laws and regulations, including obtaining licenses if one were available.”