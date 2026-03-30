SB 6346 establishes a 9.9% state tax on Washington adjusted gross income exceeding $1 million beginning January 1, 2028. The tax only applies to individuals, and Washingtonian households with an annual adjusted gross income of less than $1,000,000 will not owe this tax.

Certain sources of income are exempt, including, but not limited to, the sale of qualified family-owned small businesses, and the sale of residential and other real property.

Surcharge for high-grossing businesses

SB 6346 also amends a temporary 0.5% B&O surcharge on high-grossing businesses with Washington taxable income above $250 million in a calendar year. This surcharge took effect on January 1, 2026, and expires December 31, 2029.

Certain income is exempt from this surcharge effective January 1, 2029, including, but not limited to, Washington taxable income that’s:

Attributable to the provision of health care services by a qualifying licensed health care provider





Attributable to the warehousing and reselling of qualifying drugs for human use





Attributable to wholesale sales of food and food ingredients (per RCW 82.08.0293), provided the products are sold by a wholesaler not affiliated with the retailer or manufacturer of such food and food ingredients This exemption does not apply to income attributable to the wholesale sale of bottled water, dietary supplements (as defined in RCW 82.08.0293), or soft drinks.



Received by a qualifying hospital



Subject to an additional tax on financial institutions

Some of the most famously wealthy Washington state residents are decamping to more tax-friendly locales in response to the tax on millionaires. The day the Legislature passed SB 6346, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz said he was moving to Florida, where Amazon founder and former Washington state resident Jeff Bezos now resides.

Washington’s millionaires’ tax bucks a national trend to reduce or eliminate income taxes. Georgia and Utah are among the states with planned personal income tax rate reductions; Missouri and South Carolina are among the states that could join them.

That said, Washington isn’t the only state interested in levying so-called Robin Hood taxes on the wealthy to serve the less well-off. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to tax the city’s wealthiest residents; Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is eyeing a millionaires’ tax; and uberwealthy Californians are battling a proposed billionaires’ tax.

Importantly, the Washington income tax could run afoul of the state constitution, and the Legislature is anticipating pushback. The bill states, “If a court of final jurisdiction invalidates section 201 of this act [i.e., the income tax], sections 1 through 1003 and 1201 through 1209 of this act are null and void in its entirety.” This would eliminate the millionaires’ income tax and tax credit expansions tied to it, the changes to the temporary 0.5% surcharge on taxable income over $250 million, the sales tax exemptions, and certain other provisions.