For more than two decades, indirect tax software has successfully automated discrete tasks such as calculating rates, filing returns, and managing compliance documents. However, the work stayed manual and siloed, putting strain on finance teams.
Avalara Aviator solves this challenge, transforming how organizations make decisions, manage complexity, and get work done. Aviator is the agent hub that brings specialized agents into multi-step workflows where tax and compliance work happens.
Specialized agents orchestrated by Avi
Orchestrated by Avi, the team of specialized agents monitor, recommend, and execute work within defined policies, permission, and approval boundaries. Teams maintain visibility into every action and are in control of every decision.
- Transactions agent. Monitors transactions, detects and remediates anomalies, and explains line-item determinations in real time
- Returns agent. Gathers data from across business systems, identifies variances, and prepares tax returns
- Certificates agent. Extracts, verifies, and monitors exemption documentation and tax IDs to reduce exposure
- Research agent. Conducts conversational tax research backed by direct statutory citations and jurisdictional analysis
Users interact directly with Avi, then Avi delegates work across specialists behind the scenes. For example, if a business receives backdated exemption certificates for multiple states, Avi coordinates with the certificates agent to validate the files, the transactions agent to isolate impacted invoices, the returns agent to review prior filings, and the research agent to determine state-specific refund rules.
Deterministic precision with governed AI
A critical architectural distinction is that Avalara has not replaced its deterministic engine. Aviator pairs agentic agility with Avalara’s trusted tax calculation engine, which processes over 54 billion API calls annually, backed by tax content for more than 30,000 jurisdictions.
While generic AI models can guess or hallucinate, Aviator operates within strict governance boundaries:
- Transparent citations. Every calculation, research summary, and taxability answer provides direct tax code citations and confidence scores.
- Human approval gates. Aviator automates the execution of complex workflows while keeping users in full control of critical decisions, approvals, and return submissions.
- Audit-ready evidence. The platform records full audit trails, allowing teams to reconstruct the exact configurations, rates, and statutory rules in effect at the moment of calculation.
- Mobile and connected. In addition to the refreshed Avalara portal, which now includes dark mode, Aviator is designed to operate where teams work, including Slack, ERP environments, ecommerce platforms, and direct agent-to-agent interactions.