For more than two decades, indirect tax software has successfully automated discrete tasks such as calculating rates, filing returns, and managing compliance documents. However, the work stayed manual and siloed, putting strain on finance teams.

Avalara Aviator solves this challenge, transforming how organizations make decisions, manage complexity, and get work done. Aviator is the agent hub that brings specialized agents into multi-step workflows where tax and compliance work happens.

Specialized agents orchestrated by Avi

Orchestrated by Avi, the team of specialized agents monitor, recommend, and execute work within defined policies, permission, and approval boundaries. Teams maintain visibility into every action and are in control of every decision.

Transactions agent . Monitors transactions, detects and remediates anomalies, and explains line-item determinations in real time

Monitors transactions, detects and remediates anomalies, and explains line-item determinations in real time Returns agent . Gathers data from across business systems, identifies variances, and prepares tax returns

Gathers data from across business systems, identifies variances, and prepares tax returns Certificates agent . Extracts, verifies, and monitors exemption documentation and tax IDs to reduce exposure

Extracts, verifies, and monitors exemption documentation and tax IDs to reduce exposure Research agent. Conducts conversational tax research backed by direct statutory citations and jurisdictional analysis

Users interact directly with Avi, then Avi delegates work across specialists behind the scenes. For example, if a business receives backdated exemption certificates for multiple states, Avi coordinates with the certificates agent to validate the files, the transactions agent to isolate impacted invoices, the returns agent to review prior filings, and the research agent to determine state-specific refund rules.

Deterministic precision with governed AI

A critical architectural distinction is that Avalara has not replaced its deterministic engine. Aviator pairs agentic agility with Avalara’s trusted tax calculation engine, which processes over 54 billion API calls annually, backed by tax content for more than 30,000 jurisdictions.

While generic AI models can guess or hallucinate, Aviator operates within strict governance boundaries: