What businesses need to know about sales tax, consumer use tax and seller use tax

States created consumer use tax to capture revenue lost when tax isn't collected on a taxable sale. This happens for numerous reasons, outlined below.



When an out-of-state seller doesn't have nexus in a state and therefore doesn't collect sales tax in that state, the buyer is required to remit the corresponding consumer use tax to state and/or local tax authorities. This is true whether the consumer is an individual, business, or other non-exempt entity.

To help recover use tax revenue from such untaxed remote sales, approximately a dozen states require non-collecting sellers to comply with use tax notice and reporting requirements. These include explaining a consumer’s use tax obligations on websites and invoices, as well as submitting reports of consumer purchase activity to consumers and state departments of revenue. Learn more about non-collecting seller use tax reporting.

In-state businesses also run afoul of tax authorities over consumer use tax when they “consume” items purchased, tax-free, for resale.

There are many ways a business can consume an item, including but not limited to the following:

Charitable donations

Inventory transfers or withdrawals

Promotional giveaways

For example, an office supply store that pulls a printer out of inventory for use in its office would owe use tax on that printer. A retailer that donates T-shirts purchased for resale to a local soccer team would owe use tax on those shirts. And so on.

Consumer use tax is also due when non-exempt consumers make a taxable purchase in jurisdictions with a lower rate of tax than the rate in their hometown. For example, a business located in Boston, Massachusetts, that purchases office supplies in sales tax-free Nashua, New Hampshire, would need to remit Boston’s 6.25 percent use tax on those purchases to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. The burden to report and remit consumer use tax falls on buyers — whether an individual or a business — not sellers.

The same is true when items are purchased abroad for use at home. While you may not get a tax notice for failure to pay consumer use tax on a £15 book purchased in London, don’t be surprised if the tax authorities go after you for consumer use tax on a rug purchased in Istanbul for 150,000 Turkish lira.

Did you know? While sales and use tax rates are often the same, they can be different. Some local jurisdictions don’t levy a local use tax, while in others the rate is different than the sales tax rate. Missouri is one state where local use tax may differ from local sales tax.

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable helps businesses comply with every step of the consumer use tax self-assessment process, from determining rules to remittance and documentation.