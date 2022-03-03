If you’ve ever purchased anything for your business tax free, then consumed what you purchased in some way, you could be on the hook for use tax.

A complement to sales tax, use tax typically applies when a seller doesn’t collect sales tax on a taxable transaction — either because the seller isn’t registered for sales tax, or because the buyer qualifies for an exemption. It’s a simple enough concept but use tax errors are routinely among the top audit risks, and most sales and use tax assessments stem from use tax errors or omissions.

Businesses that make a lot of tax-exempt purchases may be more likely to incur use tax liability than businesses that make few such purchases. However, just about any business could develop use tax liability in one of the following ways:

Buying taxable goods from an unregistered out-of-state vendor Pulling inventory for charitable donations, promotional giveaways, or other business or personal use Purchasing equipment for business use Transferring inventory or assets Using a service in multiple locations but paying for use in only one location

Please note that tax laws vary from state to state, and what follows is a general overview. For state-specific policies regarding use tax, please check with the department of revenue or a trusted tax advisor.