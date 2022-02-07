What happens when states change economic nexus thresholds?

To avoid overtaxing small businesses — and to stave off potential legal challenges — all states eventually followed the example of South Dakota and created an exception for businesses with relatively little economic activity in the state. The line demarking the small-seller exception is commonly referred to as the economic nexus threshold.

Economic nexus thresholds are based on a remote seller’s sales volume (e.g., $100,000 in gross sales in the state) and/or number of transactions (e.g., 200 separate transactions in the state) within a certain period, such as the current or previous calendar year. The particulars, including which sales count toward the threshold, vary by state. You can find state-specific details in our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.

The good news is: You aren’t required to register for sales tax in states where your sales remain below the economic nexus threshold, unless of course you establish nexus through physical presence or other means. However, once you cross a state’s economic nexus threshold, you must register and comply with all applicable sales and use tax laws.

Unfortunately, economic nexus thresholds necessitate close monitoring of sales activity since you need to register your business if you cross a threshold — often by the next transaction. So, even if you don’t have nexus, you still have a compliance burden if you sell into states that enforce economic nexus. And that burden is amplified by the fact that states sometimes change their economic nexus thresholds by eliminating the transaction threshold, increasing or reducing the sales threshold, or otherwise.

To date, close to 20 states have altered their economic nexus thresholds in one way or another: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

For example, Colorado, North Dakota, and Washington eliminated their transaction thresholds. Arizona and New York changed their sales thresholds (Arizona’s went down, New York’s went up). Rhode Island added specified digital products to its threshold. And so on.

In some states, such changes are retroactive to the date the economic nexus law first took effect. Other states make the change effective at a later date. Both options come with challenges.