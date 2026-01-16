The term franchise tax may inspire thoughts of franchises, but a franchise tax has nothing to do with franchising, per se.

A “franchise” is the right or license granted to an individual or group to market a company’s goods or services. It’s also a business granted such a right or license. Your local McDonald’s is probably a franchise, because 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are franchises. Other well-known franchises include Ace Hardware locations, RE/MAX real estate businesses, and The UPS Store centers.

A franchise tax is a type of tax imposed on a taxable entity doing business in a state. It can apply to all sorts of businesses, including but not limited to franchises.

Specific franchise tax requirements vary by state. Some states call their franchise tax a privilege tax: Per the Texas Comptroller, “The Texas franchise tax is a privilege tax imposed on each taxable entity formed or organized in Texas or doing business in Texas.”

Many states have a franchise tax. For simplicity’s sake, we’ll focus on Texas franchise tax in this article.