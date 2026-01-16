Texas imposes franchise tax on taxable entities formed in Texas or doing business in Texas.
However, some businesses are exempt from franchise tax. For instance, a qualifying new veteran-owned business is not subject to Texas franchise tax for the first five years it’s in business.
A franchise tax is a tax on the privilege of doing business in the state. Franchise taxes raise revenue for the states that have them.
Certain nonprofits are not subject to franchise tax in Texas.
For example, a nonprofit corporation organized under the Development Corporation Act of 1979 is exempt from Texas franchise tax, as are certain nonprofit educational organizations.