When a marketplace law applies to ‘lodging’ but not ‘hotels’ – Wacky Tax Wednesday

According to Oliver Hoare, general manager of lodging at Avalara, applying marketplace facilitator collecting requirements to lodging is surprisingly common in some states. “When a jurisdiction covers a marketplace law, there is regularly a parallel bill that is specific to lodging.”
For example:
Georgia
Georgia’s marketplace facilitator law required marketplaces to collect applicable state sales and use tax on behalf of hotels and short-term rental hosts as of April 1, 2020, and applicable state hotel-motel fees as of July 1, 2021.
House Bill 317 (effective July 1, 2021) revised the definition of “innkeeper” to include marketplace facilitators and also extended the hotel-motel fee to short-term rentals. Prior to July 1, 2021, the state hotel-motel fee applied only to a building with five or more hotel rooms under common ownership.
Applicable local accommodations excise taxes generally remain the responsibility of guest rental owners, not the marketplace. Additional details can be found in Department of Revenue FET-2021-01 and SUT-2018-02.
Indiana
Indiana has required marketplace facilitators to collect and remit applicable taxes on short-term rentals and other accommodations since July 1, 2019. Marketplaces are liable for applicable county innkeeper’s taxes and food and beverage taxes in addition to applicable sales and use taxes. Additional information is available at the Indiana Department of Revenue.
Virginia
Under Virginia’s marketplace facilitator law, “sale at retail” specifically includes “the sale or charges for any room or rooms, lodgings, or accommodations furnished to transients for less than 90 continuous days by any hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin, camping grounds, club, or any other place in which rooms, lodging, space, or accommodations are regularly furnished to transients for a consideration.”
The Virginia Department ofTaxation reminds that “accommodations provider” includes any person or business “providing similar short-term lodgings” as hotels, motels, inns, etc. Accommodations intermediaries (i.e., businesses that handle reservations for the accommodations provider) are responsible for collecting and remitting applicable taxes.
New Jersey
States where marketplace facilitator laws don’t address accommodations will likely introduce legislation in the coming year or two. To wit, New Jersey Senate Bill 505 seeks to extend the Garden State’s marketplace facilitator collection requirement to accommodation “accepted through a means provided by the marketplace or travel agency, regardless of whether payment for the accommodation is made through a means provided by the marketplace or travel agency.” Current law holds that payment must be made through a marketplace or travel agency for the marketplace facilitator provision to apply. If signed by Governor Phil Murphy, SB 505 will become effective immediately.
New York
Governor Kathy Hochul would like to extend the sales tax to short-term rentals. Under her budget proposal, any vacation rental marketplace provider that facilitates the occupancy of a vacation rental would be responsible for collecting and remitting applicable state and local sales taxes, plus the New York City hotel unit fee.
New marketplace regulation notwithstanding, explains Hoare, this is only half of the story because large marketplaces in the lodging space typically have voluntary compliance agreements (VCAs). Pam Knudsen, senior director of compliance services at Avalara, adds that with VCAs in place, marketplace laws likely have no impact on lodging marketplaces.
Yet Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara, suspects most states would believe changing their laws would overrule a VCA. In other words, a legislative change could potentially undermine a VCA specifying the marketplace seller is liable for the tax.
Avalara for Hospitality helps lodging businesses manage tax compliance in the face of changing regulations and requirements.
Cover photo by Canva