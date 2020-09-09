Who’s liable for sales tax when a marketplace sale in California involves a drop shipper?

Under the MFA, a marketplace facilitator is the retailer responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax — but it isn’t the “true retailer.” Thus, according to the CDTFA, when a marketplace seller contracts to purchase property from a supplier and instructs the supplier to deliver the property to the consumer, “the supplier is not a drop shipper because it is not delivering the property pursuant to a retail sale by a true retailer.”
The CDTFA would like to:
- Add definitions for “marketplace,” “marketplace facilitator,” and “marketplace seller” to Regulation 1706
- Add a new section to Regulation 1706 clarifying that, as of October 1, 2019, marketplace sales for which a marketplace facilitator is the retailer are not drop shipments
- Add an example to Regulation 1706 illustrating how a marketplace sale is not a drop shipment
- Add a section to Regulation 1706 clarifying that, effective July 1, 2021, a drop shipper should use the actual price charged to the consumer to calculate sales tax if the actual selling price is known
- Add a new section to Regulation 1684.5 to help marketplace facilitators and sellers determine who is the retailer responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax on a marketplace sale
Scott Peterson, vice president of Government Relations at Avalara, notes that California could accomplish the same thing by simply repealing the state’s drop shipper rule. He explains, “The state requires many remote sellers, marketplaces, and drop shippers to collect. Marketplaces and drop shippers collect for small remote sellers that qualify for the small seller exception. By amending Regulation 1706, the state is treating drop shippers like marketplaces, imposing a tax collection obligation on them when they can’t impose tax on the true retailer.”
Additional details about the proposed amendments are available in this Discussion Paper on Regulation 1706, Drop Shipments. Taxpayers interested in learning more are invited to participate in a teleconference on September 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., and to submit comments by September 29, 2020.
This is complicated stuff. Automating sales tax collection, remittance, and returns makes it less so.