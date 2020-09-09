Who’s liable for sales tax when a marketplace sale in California involves a drop shipper?

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is working to reconcile its drop shipment regulation with the state’s marketplace facilitator law. Due to inconsistencies between the two, the identity of the retailer responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax in a marketplace or drop shipping scenario may not be clear.

California’s Marketplace Facilitator Act (MFA) provides that “a marketplace facilitator … is considered the seller and retailer for each sale facilitated through its marketplace” on and after October 1, 2019. However, because the MFA doesn’t mention drop shipping, resales, or true retailers, it’s unclear how marketplace sales figure into California’s drop shipment regulation (Regulation 1706). The CTDFA therefore recommends amending Regulation 1706 to:

Clarify that certain marketplace sales are not drop shipment transactions

Clarify when drop shippers may calculate the retail selling price of a drop shipment based on their sales price to the “true retailer” (plus a markup)

Provide more guidance on how a person can overcome the presumption that they’re a drop shipper

Read on for more details.