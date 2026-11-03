Get started
Blog
Blog
Oct 21, 2026

Why does cash feel tight in your most profitable season?

Bret Lawrence
Rising sales bars and shopping bags beside a low cash-on-hand indicator on a dark teal background.

Key takeaways

  • Profit doesn’t always mean cash is readily available.

  • Strong sales can create cash pressure when expenses come first.

  • A predictable seasonal gap is different from an ongoing cash flow problem.

  • Understanding your cash cycle can help you plan for tight periods.

  • Financing can help bridge a temporary working capital gap.

A strong sales period should make cash feel easier to manage. So why can your most profitable season sometimes create the most pressure?

 

The answer often comes down to timing.

 

A business can be profitable while still waiting for revenue to become available cash. At the same time, spending for the next sales cycle might already be underway.

 

When those two cycles overlap, cash can feel tight even when the business is performing well.

When two cash cycles overlap

Consider a business that normally spends $100,000 preparing for a sales period and generates $150,000 in sales. If customers pay quickly, the business collects that revenue, covers its expenses, and has cash available to fund the next cycle.

 

Now imagine demand is much stronger than expected. The business spends $150,000 to prepare for the season and generates $250,000 in sales. That sounds like a better outcome. But if much of that $250,000 hasn’t been collected yet, the business may need another $100,000 to prepare for what comes next.

 

The business isn’t necessarily struggling. It’s waiting for cash from one cycle while already funding another.

 

This is where the timing of your cash cycle matters

 

The costs creating pressure can also be signs that the business is going well. Growth may require:

 

  • Purchasing more inventory

  • Paying suppliers before products are sold

  • Adding staff or increasing hours

  • Increasing marketing

  • Expanding storage or fulfillment capacity

  • Covering shipping and other operating costs

  • Paying taxes associated with increased sales

 

The challenge is making sure cash is available when you need it to support the next round of activity.

An ecommerce and retail example

For an ecommerce or retail business, the cash flow gap can become especially visible during peak season:

 

  • 8–12 weeks before peak season: Cash starts leaving the business to purchase inventory. Suppliers may need to be paid before those products sell and generate revenue.

  • 4–8 weeks before peak season: Spending increases again. The business may add staff, increase marketing, pay for additional storage, and prepare fulfillment operations for higher order volume.

  • During peak season: Sales rise sharply, but sales don’t always become usable cash immediately. Some money may still be moving through payment processors or marketplaces. Other revenue may remain in receivables.

  • Immediately after peak season: The spending doesn’t stop. Payroll, shipping, returns, and supplier invoices continue to come due.

  • Weeks later: More peak-season revenue becomes available as cash. But by then, the next operating cycle may already be underway.

 

This can leave a business feeling cash-constrained during one of its strongest sales periods.

 

It’s also why profitability doesn’t tell the whole story.

 

A look at your cash conversion cycle

 

Improving cash conversion efficiency can help free up cash sooner. Your cash conversion cycle measures how long it takes for money spent on the business to come back as cash.

 

Businesses can shorten that cycle by collecting payments sooner, managing inventory closely, or negotiating payment terms that better match when cash comes in.

 

Even then, a strong sales period can create temporary cash pressure when expenses come due before revenue is collected. So the next step is determining if that pressure is a normal part of your cash cycle or a sign of a broader cash flow issue.

Is this a timing gap or a bigger cash flow problem?

A cash shortage doesn’t automatically mean there’s something wrong with your business.

 

Ask yourself:

 

  1. Is the cash shortage tied to a predictable spike in spending?
    If pressure appears around a known seasonal period, product launch, or growth initiative, it may be a timing gap.

  2. Do you know when the cash you’re waiting on will arrive?

    If receivables, marketplace payouts, or other expected payments have clear collection dates, you may be looking at a temporary timing gap.

  3. Would incoming receivables largely eliminate the gap?

    If the business has earned the revenue but is waiting to collect it, the issue may be a timing gap.

  4. Does the same shortage happen outside your peak season?

    If cash remains tight during slower periods, it may point to a broader issue with margins, expenses, inventory, payment terms, or the overall cash cycle.

 

The answer doesn’t have to be one or the other. A predictable seasonal gap can expose or amplify weaknesses that are less noticeable during the rest of the year.

 

Tracking when cash goes out and when it comes in can help you spot these pressure points before they become urgent.

Financing can bridge the timing gap

For a business with healthy underlying performance, short-term financing can be one way to align available cash with the timing of expenses.

 

This is different from borrowing to cover ongoing losses. When a business expects revenue to arrive but has a temporary gap between spending and collection, working capital financing can help bridge that period — without delaying planned investments in inventory, marketing, staffing, or other growth needs.

 

Avalara Capital

 

Avalara Capital provides a revolving line of credit businesses can use for working capital needs.

 

Eligible U.S.-based Avalara users can apply through the Avalara platform, with underwriting based on cash flow through a secure Plaid bank connection.

 

No ERP, invoice, or other systems data is required. Because creditworthiness is based on business and banking data, a business line of credit takes only minutes to apply for, with approval in 1–2 business days.

 

The revolving structure can fit businesses with cash needs that rise and fall throughout the year. Businesses can access funds as needed rather than taking a single lump sum, helping them manage recurring or uneven seasonal cash needs.

 

Explore Avalara Capital

Keep profitable growth from becoming a cash flow squeeze

Consider Avalara Capital for bridging a short-term working-capital gap and maintaining momentum while expected revenue catches up.

 

For more on how timing can affect cash around tax obligations, see Managing cash flow gaps caused by tax obligations.

FAQ

Profit shows what a business earns, even if the customer hasn’t paid yet. Cash flow shows when that money becomes available. A business can be profitable on paper while still having limited cash to cover expenses.

Start planning before major seasonal expenses are due. Look at when you typically pay suppliers, increase staffing, launch marketing, build inventory, and incur other peak-season costs. Then compare those dates with when sales revenue typically becomes available as cash.

Financing may help when the gap is temporary, predictable, and tied to expected revenue. It’s less suited to covering ongoing losses.

Yes. Working capital can help cover expenses such as inventory, marketing, and staffing while the revenue they generate is still being collected.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Integrations
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
Resources