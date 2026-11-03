Why does cash feel tight in your most profitable season?

Consider a business that normally spends $100,000 preparing for a sales period and generates $150,000 in sales. If customers pay quickly, the business collects that revenue, covers its expenses, and has cash available to fund the next cycle.

Now imagine demand is much stronger than expected. The business spends $150,000 to prepare for the season and generates $250,000 in sales. That sounds like a better outcome. But if much of that $250,000 hasn’t been collected yet, the business may need another $100,000 to prepare for what comes next.

The business isn’t necessarily struggling. It’s waiting for cash from one cycle while already funding another.

This is where the timing of your cash cycle matters

The costs creating pressure can also be signs that the business is going well. Growth may require:

Purchasing more inventory

Paying suppliers before products are sold

Adding staff or increasing hours

Increasing marketing

Expanding storage or fulfillment capacity

Covering shipping and other operating costs

Paying taxes associated with increased sales

The challenge is making sure cash is available when you need it to support the next round of activity.