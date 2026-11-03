Why does cash feel tight in your most profitable season?

Profit shows what a business earns, even if the customer hasn’t paid yet. Cash flow shows when that money becomes available. A business can be profitable on paper while still having limited cash to cover expenses.
Start planning before major seasonal expenses are due. Look at when you typically pay suppliers, increase staffing, launch marketing, build inventory, and incur other peak-season costs. Then compare those dates with when sales revenue typically becomes available as cash.
Financing may help when the gap is temporary, predictable, and tied to expected revenue. It’s less suited to covering ongoing losses.
Yes. Working capital can help cover expenses such as inventory, marketing, and staffing while the revenue they generate is still being collected.