Will there be a sales tax holiday in the metaverse?

All states with a general sales tax have economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws that tax sales made through online stores and marketplaces. Therefore, it’s not hard to imagine states broadening laws to tax sales made through the metaverse, which is composed of online platforms.
If indeed they must.
Peterson thinks at least some states would assume existing laws can be applied to the new technology. States may not see the need to clarify policies they think are already clear.
Lingerfelt says NFTs aren’t your average digital code. They’re a new technology, and that means existing sales tax laws may not adequately cover them. He believes states should address the taxability of NFTs head-on, because the longer they wait, the more costly battles will arise.
Both experts are probably right.
It’s taken years, but most states have identified how sales tax applies to digital goods and services. Some states enacted new laws; some crafted their position based on existing law.
Yet there’s also precedence for states to tax transactions not previously identified as taxable. Last fall, for example, the West Virginia State Tax Department clarified that although digital products are exempt from sales and use tax, streaming services are taxable. This contradicted earlier guidance; previously, the department suggested sales tax did not apply to streaming services.
And lawsuits? They happen. Already, Nike is suing an online marketplace reseller for selling NFTs based on Nike shoes. The case isn’t about sales tax, but it does hinge in part on what an NFT is. Battles over the taxability of NFTs can’t be far behind.
So, if you sell an NFT of a hat, or an NFT of a hat that gives the consumer the right to purchase a hat in real life, sales tax may apply to one or both of those sales. Likewise, any eligible transaction occurring through the metaverse could be fully or partially exempt during the tax-free period.
It’s in your best interest to collect applicable sales tax on taxable sales and to exempt nontaxable transactions. State tax authorities will be looking to see that you do. If you’re not sure which sales to tax, check with a trusted tax advisor or the state department of revenue.