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Oct 16, 2026

Why growing businesses need a working capital line of credit

Bret Lawrence

Key takeaways

  • Waiting until you have cash in hand often means missing opportunities altogether, but a working capital line of credit lets you draw funds when you need them so a temporary cash gap doesn’t have to slow you down.
  • A few simple rules, like setting a cap and defining acceptable uses upfront, keep a line of credit from becoming a spending risk.
  • Avalara Capital gives emerging small businesses and SMBs a revolving working capital line of credit with no hard credit check, no annual fees, and rates as low as 0.75% per 30 days.

 

Growth opportunities rarely wait for a convenient moment. A supplier offers a bulk discount with a two-week window. A high-value prospect wants extended payment terms before signing. A busy season is approaching and you need to staff up now. Saving up the cash outright isn’t always the smartest move. By the time you’ve built the reserve, the opportunity has usually passed.

 

For finance leaders at growing businesses, this timing problem is often familiar. Revenue is healthy, the business is expanding, and the balance sheet still looks strong on paper ... but the cash needed for the next move hasn’t landed in the account yet. Receivables are outstanding, a large invoice is due before the next one comes in, or a seasonal spike is approaching faster than cash reserves can absorb. None of that means the opportunity should be passed up.

 

A working capital line of credit can step in instead. Rather than tying up cash reserves or waiting on receivables to clear, a working capital loan gives you access to funds exactly when growth demands it, and only for as long as you need it. For CFOs, controllers, and finance leaders at growing businesses, that flexibility often decides whether you capture an opportunity or watch it go to a competitor. Avalara Capital was built with exactly this kind of growth-focused business in mind.

How is a working capital line of credit different from any other line of credit?

A working capital line of credit provides revolving credit for short-term operational needs, such as payroll, inventory, or a timing gap between what you owe and what you’re owed. Like any line of credit, you’re approved for a limit, draw what you need, and pay interest only on the outstanding balance.

 

Is it different from a general-purpose line of credit? Mostly no, but the details vary by lender.

 

  • Some lines require collateral, such as unpaid receivables, while others are unsecured and cash-flow based.
  • A “general” line of credit may offer a higher limit than one marketed specifically for working capital.
  • Some lenders restrict how you can use the funds, excluding purchases like real estate or heavy equipment.

 

Before comparing working capital business loans, read the fine print on collateral, limits, and permitted uses. The label on a lending product matters far less than the terms attached to it, and two lenders marketing what sounds like the same offer can structure it very differently.

Ways to use a working capital line of credit for growing your business

A working capital line of credit works best when tied to a clear growth opportunity rather than a general shortfall.

 

  • Seasonal inventory purchases, especially when a supplier offers a bulk discount ahead of a busy season
  • Hiring and staffing to maintain fulfillment speed and customer service as demand grows
  • Equipment upgrades that increase capacity or efficiency
  • Extending payment terms to win or renew a larger account without straining your own cash flow
  • Covering compliance costs, such as an unexpected tax assessment, without pulling funds away from growth initiatives

 

In each case, the line of credit bridges the gap between spending now and collecting revenue later, which is often the only thing standing between a growing business and its next stage of expansion.

How to keep a working capital line of credit from turning into overspending

Some finance leaders are understandably cautious about using credit to fund growth. A few guardrails keep it disciplined:

 

  • Do the math before you draw. Will bulk buying savings outweigh the interest cost?
  • Define acceptable use cases in advance, rather than deciding in the moment.
  • Estimate the additional revenue a purchase or hire is likely to generate.
  • Set a borrowing cap lower than your full approved limit.
  • Withdraw in increments, pairing existing savings with a smaller draw when possible.
  • Review outstanding balances on a regular cadence so the line never becomes an afterthought in the books.

 

Used this way, a working capital line of credit becomes a controlled lever for growth, not an open tab. The goal isn’t to avoid borrowing altogether, it’s to borrow with the same discipline you’d apply to any other spending decision.

Should you apply for a working capital line of credit before you need it?

It’s tempting to wait until a growth opportunity materializes before applying for financing. But that approach can cost you the opportunity itself. Underwriting and approval take time, and few growth windows wait around for paperwork.

 

Applying early means no wait time when an opportunity arises, no annual fees on many working capital lines of credit (including Avalara Capital), and no cost to keep the line on standby. Treating a working capital line of credit as standing infrastructure, rather than a reactive fix, puts growing businesses in a stronger position to move quickly when the right moment shows up.

Avalara Capital: a working capital line of credit built for growth

Avalara Capital is a purpose-built working capital line of credit for emerging small businesses and SMBs that need fast, flexible funding for compliance obligations or growth opportunities like the ones above. It’s embedded directly into the Avalara AvaTax dashboard businesses already use, with no separate portal or lengthy application.

 

Approval is based on cash flow rather than a hard credit check, so applying doesn’t affect your credit score. Rates start as low as 0.75% per 30 days, there are no annual fees or idle charges, and there’s no obligation to draw funds once approved. You only pay for what you use. Credit limits can also grow over time with on-time repayment, scaling alongside your business as it takes on bigger opportunities.

Ready to fund your next growth move?

A working capital line of credit gives your business the flexibility to act on opportunities as they arise, instead of waiting on cash flow to catch up. Avalara Capital makes that access simple: no hard credit check, no annual fees, and funding decisions in days, not weeks. Learn more about Avalara Capital and apply.

FAQ

A revolving credit facility that businesses draw on to cover short-term operational needs, like payroll, inventory, or timing gaps between expenses and revenue. It’s not significantly different from other business lines of credit. The differences typically come down to collateral, borrowing limits, and permitted uses.

Common uses include seasonal inventory purchases, hiring and staffing, equipment upgrades, and extending payment terms to win or retain larger customers. Many businesses also use one to cover cash flow gaps caused by tax obligations or slow-paying receivables.

Ideally, before you need it. Applying in advance means the line is already in place when a growth opportunity or cash flow gap appears, rather than waiting on an approval process that can take days or weeks.

Larger contracts often come with longer payment terms or higher upfront costs. A working capital line of credit lets you extend favorable terms to a new or renewing customer, or cover fulfillment costs, without draining your operating cash while you wait to get paid.

Yes. A working capital line of credit is a common tool for funding bulk inventory purchases ahead of a busy season, especially when suppliers offer time-limited discounts for buying in larger quantities.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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