A revolving credit facility that businesses draw on to cover short-term operational needs, like payroll, inventory, or timing gaps between expenses and revenue. It’s not significantly different from other business lines of credit. The differences typically come down to collateral, borrowing limits, and permitted uses.
Common uses include seasonal inventory purchases, hiring and staffing, equipment upgrades, and extending payment terms to win or retain larger customers. Many businesses also use one to cover cash flow gaps caused by tax obligations or slow-paying receivables.
Ideally, before you need it. Applying in advance means the line is already in place when a growth opportunity or cash flow gap appears, rather than waiting on an approval process that can take days or weeks.
Larger contracts often come with longer payment terms or higher upfront costs. A working capital line of credit lets you extend favorable terms to a new or renewing customer, or cover fulfillment costs, without draining your operating cash while you wait to get paid.
Yes. A working capital line of credit is a common tool for funding bulk inventory purchases ahead of a busy season, especially when suppliers offer time-limited discounts for buying in larger quantities.