Waiting until you have cash in hand often means missing opportunities altogether, but a working capital line of credit lets you draw funds when you need them so a temporary cash gap doesn’t have to slow you down.

A few simple rules, like setting a cap and defining acceptable uses upfront, keep a line of credit from becoming a spending risk.

Avalara Capital gives emerging small businesses and SMBs a revolving working capital line of credit with no hard credit check, no annual fees, and rates as low as 0.75% per 30 days.

Growth opportunities rarely wait for a convenient moment. A supplier offers a bulk discount with a two-week window. A high-value prospect wants extended payment terms before signing. A busy season is approaching and you need to staff up now. Saving up the cash outright isn’t always the smartest move. By the time you’ve built the reserve, the opportunity has usually passed.

For finance leaders at growing businesses, this timing problem is often familiar. Revenue is healthy, the business is expanding, and the balance sheet still looks strong on paper ... but the cash needed for the next move hasn’t landed in the account yet. Receivables are outstanding, a large invoice is due before the next one comes in, or a seasonal spike is approaching faster than cash reserves can absorb. None of that means the opportunity should be passed up.

A working capital line of credit can step in instead. Rather than tying up cash reserves or waiting on receivables to clear, a working capital loan gives you access to funds exactly when growth demands it, and only for as long as you need it. For CFOs, controllers, and finance leaders at growing businesses, that flexibility often decides whether you capture an opportunity or watch it go to a competitor. Avalara Capital was built with exactly this kind of growth-focused business in mind.