Benjamin Franklin said that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes”. An absurdly appropriate example of the inevitability of taxes is the 2010 ruling by Swedish tax authorities that VAT must be applied to the sale of illegal counterfeit goods. Even the criminal underworld can’t avoid taxes. It’s how they got Al Capone, after all.

The Swedish tax authorities politely asking active criminals to stay VAT compliant seems like a very optimistic move on their part. The couple involved in the specific case that prompted the ruling appealed against it and had a fairly solid argument. They said it would be illegal, even immoral, for the Swedish state to profit from illegal actions.



However, the counterfeit goods weren’t the only thing they were selling. The couple sold both legal and illegal goods through Tradera, Sweden’s largest auction site. We’ve included a link to Tradera for context, but be aware that the website is entirely in Swedish. To our Swedish readers, hej hej!



As the couple sold both legal and illegal goods, VAT was payable on the whole enterprise. Swedish case law directly states that “income derived from criminal activity must be taxable if it is part of a legal activity”.



The overlap between VAT and crime is surprisingly large — if you’re interested, there are some fascinating notes on the HMRC website about how illegal something can be before it is totally tax-exempt.