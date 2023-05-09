Stop me if you’ve heard this one. And you might have since it’s arguably the silliest thing that’s happened to VAT ever.
Way back in 1991, UK biscuit manufacturer McVitie’s argued against the HMRC’s decision to tax Jaffa Cakes (a McVitie’s product) as a luxury, more specifically as a chocolate-covered biscuit. While Jaffa Cakes are called cakes, they’re marketed and sold as biscuits. The appearance and usage of the product alone make this a fair assumption.
However, McVitie’s argued that the Jaffa Cakes should be labelled as cakes for tax reasons. Obviously, McVitie’s had a financial motivation — cakes are zero-rated in the UK VAT system and would not be taxed. Their argument was that the core recipe of a Jaffa Cake was more similar to a soft sponge cake than it was to a crunchy biscuit.
While you might be thinking, “wow, all this over a biscuit”, Jaffa Cakes have been sold since 1927, and around 2 billion are made every year, so we’re talking about millions of pounds in tax revenue here.
To prove their point regarding the recipe, McVitie’s produced a 12-inch diameter Jaffa Cake, which they allowed to grow stale. Whereas biscuits go soft when stale, the Jaffa Cake (like a normal cake) went hard. As such, the tribunal ruled in favour of McVitie’s and changed the product’s tax definition.