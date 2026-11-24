California to begin taxing software in 36 Days : 05 Hrs : 53 Mins : 48 Secs
California sales tax readiness checklist
Ready for California’s new software tax rules? Get the checklist.
Starting January 1, 2027, California Senate Bill 122 changes sales and use tax requirements for businesses that buy or sell software.
USE OUR CHECKLIST TO DISCOVER:
Tax obligations: Clear guidance to determine whether your software licenses, SaaS products, or digital subscriptions become taxable.
Buyer use-tax exposure: Key criteria to evaluate new use-tax obligations on software purchases.
System readiness steps: A practical framework to align your ERP, billing, and AP workflows before the deadline.
Download your SB 122 readiness checklist
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California SB 122 overview
California tax rules are shifting. Who is impacted?
Beginning January 1, 2027, California Senate Bill 122 removes the state’s long-standing sales tax exemption for SaaS and prewritten software. This change introduces major new compliance and reporting responsibilities for software providers as well as businesses that purchase software.
Software sellers
Are your California transactions approaching economic nexus thresholds? Do your billing systems know how to calculate local district tax rates for remote users?
Software buyers
Are your SaaS vendors charging the correct California tax on software invoices? If not, is your accounts payable team prepared to self-assess and remit consumer use tax?
Think you’re ready for January 1, 2027? Don’t guess on compliance. Get the answers from our checklist.