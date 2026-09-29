An Avalara report in partnership with ETCIO surveyed 103 finance and business leaders across India-based IT services, managed services, SaaS, and digital product companies on their U.S. sales and use tax readiness.

The findings show India-based technology and services companies are scaling U.S. revenue without scaling the operating model to control it.

These companies sell into the U.S. without a physical office, through SaaS subscriptions, managed services, IT services, APIs, and digital products delivered remotely. U.S. states do not require a physical presence to impose a tax obligation. Revenue and transaction volume across state lines create nexus, and nexus creates filing and compliance requirements across multiple states.

46% of respondents report nexus exposure across more than six U.S. states. Only 5% use automated tax platforms as the primary compliance owner. Just 18% are confident in their audit readiness.

Nine states expanded their sales tax base in 2025. Maryland now taxes data and IT services. Texas expanded taxable data processing to include internet hosting. Washington applied sales tax to IT services, custom software, and advertising. These changes apply directly to the services you sell and invoice into the U.S. today.