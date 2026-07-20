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VAT

Belarusian VAT returns

Once registered for value-added tax (VAT) in Belarus, businesses must declare all taxable transactions and remit any VAT due to the Ministry of Taxes and Duties of the Republic of Belarus.

How often are Belarusian VAT returns required?

Belarusian VAT returns are generally filed on a monthly basis.

 

  • Monthly filing is the standard requirement for most VAT-registered businesses.
  • In limited cases, alternative reporting arrangements may apply depending on the taxpayer’s status or specific VAT schemes.

 

The tax authorities assign filing obligations at the time of VAT registration and may revise them if the business’s activity changes.

Belarusian VAT returns deadline

VAT returns must generally be submitted by the 20th day of the month following the reporting period.

 

Payments of any VAT due must also be made by this same deadline.

 

Belarus uses standardised VAT return forms submitted electronically through the tax authority’s online systems.

Belarusian VAT ledgers

VAT-registered businesses in Belarus must maintain comprehensive VAT records, including:

 

  • Sales and purchase invoices
  • Import and export documentation
  • Accounting records and journals supporting VAT calculations
  • Supporting documentation for VAT deductions and adjustments 

 

Records must generally be retained for at least five years and must be made available for inspection by the tax authorities upon request.

Belarusian VAT payments deadline

VAT payments are due on the same date as the VAT return filing deadline.

Late payments may result in interest charges, administrative penalties, and additional sanctions under Belarusian VAT law.

What Belarusian VAT can be deducted?

Input VAT may generally be reclaimed on goods and services used for taxable business activities, including:

 

  • Goods purchased for resale
  • Capital assets and business equipment
  • Professional services, utilities, and overhead costs
  • Import VAT on goods used in taxable supplies
  • Pro rata deductions for mixed-use expenses where permitted

 

Input VAT is not deductible on private or non-business expenses. Specific restrictions may apply to certain expenses, such as entertainment costs and expenses not directly linked to taxable activities.

Where are Belarusian VAT returns filed?

All Belarusian VAT returns must be submitted electronically through the tax authority’s online portal using the taxpayer’s secure credentials.

 

VAT payments are typically made via bank transfer to the state treasury account designated by the tax authorities.

Belarusian VAT penalties

Penalties may apply for VAT noncompliance, including:

 

  • Late filing penalties for overdue VAT returns
  • Interest on late VAT payments
  • Penalties for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading VAT returns
  • Additional sanctions in cases of repeated noncompliance or tax evasion

 

The tax authorities publish guidance on applicable penalty rates and enforcement procedures, which may change over time.

How are Belarusian VAT credits recovered?

If input VAT exceeds output VAT for a given reporting period, the resulting VAT credit may be:

 

  • Carried forward to offset future VAT liabilities, or
  • Refunded by the Ministry of Taxes and Duties, subject to statutory conditions and review.

 

Refunds are processed after the tax authority reviews the VAT return and supporting documentation. Processing times may vary depending on the taxpayer’s compliance history and the size of the refund claim.
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