E-invoicing in Belarus

Belarus does not operate a separate business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing regime like European Union (EU) member states under Directive 2014/55/EU.
However, suppliers to public authorities must follow Belarusian value-added tax (VAT) invoicing rules, including the use of electronic VAT invoices (ЭСЧФ) where required.
- Public entities may accept e-invoices through approved systems or agreed formats.
- There is no requirement to use the European standard EN 16931.
- Submission methods vary depending on the public body.
Paper invoices may still be used, but electronic VAT invoices are an important part of compliance.