E-invoicing in Belarus

Belarus does not operate a separate business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing regime like European Union (EU) member states under Directive 2014/55/EU.

However, suppliers to public authorities must follow Belarusian value-added tax (VAT) invoicing rules, including the use of electronic VAT invoices (ЭСЧФ) where required.

Public entities may accept e-invoices through approved systems or agreed formats.

There is no requirement to use the European standard EN 16931.

Submission methods vary depending on the public body.

Paper invoices may still be used, but electronic VAT invoices are an important part of compliance.