Get started
E-invoicing
E-invoicing

E-invoicing in Belarus

B2G transactions

Belarus does not operate a separate business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing regime like European Union (EU) member states under Directive 2014/55/EU.

 

However, suppliers to public authorities must follow Belarusian value-added tax (VAT) invoicing rules, including the use of electronic VAT invoices (ЭСЧФ) where required.

 

  • Public entities may accept e-invoices through approved systems or agreed formats.
  • There is no requirement to use the European standard EN 16931.
  • Submission methods vary depending on the public body.

 

Paper invoices may still be used, but electronic VAT invoices are an important part of compliance.

B2B transactions

Belarus operates a mandatory electronic VAT invoice (ЭСЧФ) system.

 

  • VAT-relevant transaction data must be handled through the official electronic VAT invoice system operated by the Ministry of Taxes and Duties.
  • The tax authority provides the official invoice format and rules for completing it.
  • This system acts as a centralised platform for electronic VAT invoices.

 

Belarus does not operate a full clearance model, but it does require electronic VAT invoice reporting.

B2C transactions

Invoices issued to private individuals follow standard Belarusian VAT and accounting rules.

 

  • Simplified invoices or receipts are typically used for retail transactions.
  • Retail sales are recorded through cash register systems and accounting records.
  • The electronic VAT invoice (ЭСЧФ) system mainly applies to VAT reporting rather than consumer receipts.

 

Businesses must retain invoice and sales data for tax compliance purposes.

Live/digital reporting

Belarus does not operate a full real-time clearance (CTC) system where invoices must be approved before issuance.

 

However, it does operate a state-managed electronic VAT invoice system (ЭСЧФ) used to report transaction data to the tax authority.

 

  • Invoice data is submitted electronically.
  • The tax authority uses this data to monitor and cross-check VAT reporting.

Noncompliance penalties

Failure to comply with VAT invoicing and ESChF requirements may result in:

 

  • Monetary penalties
  • Interest on unpaid VAT
  • Restrictions on VAT deductions
  • Increased audit activity

 

Accurate and timely electronic VAT invoicing is essential for compliance in Belarus.
Read more about e-invoicing
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number
Other pages
Other resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo