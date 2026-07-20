Belarusian VAT registration

In Belarus, the requirement to register for VAT depends on whether the business is established in Belarus and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

For Belarusian-established businesses, VAT registration is generally required once annual taxable turnover exceeds BYN 40,000 within a calendar year. This is the statutory domestic threshold under the Tax Code of the Republic of Belarus. Businesses below this threshold may not be required to register for VAT unless they choose to register voluntarily or carry out activities that trigger mandatory registration.

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses. Foreign businesses making taxable supplies in Belarus must generally register for VAT from the first taxable supply unless specific exemptions or reverse-charge mechanisms apply.

As Belarus is not a member of the European Union, the EU One-Stop Shop (OSS) regime does not apply. However, VAT rules for cross-border transactions are influenced by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) framework, particularly for trade in goods and services between member states.

Apart from the domestic BYN 40,000 threshold for Belarusian-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.