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Belarusian VAT registration

What are the Belarusian VAT registration thresholds?

In Belarus, the requirement to register for VAT depends on whether the business is established in Belarus and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

 

For Belarusian-established businesses, VAT registration is generally required once annual taxable turnover exceeds BYN 40,000 within a calendar year. This is the statutory domestic threshold under the Tax Code of the Republic of Belarus. Businesses below this threshold may not be required to register for VAT unless they choose to register voluntarily or carry out activities that trigger mandatory registration.

 

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses. Foreign businesses making taxable supplies in Belarus must generally register for VAT from the first taxable supply unless specific exemptions or reverse-charge mechanisms apply.

 

As Belarus is not a member of the European Union, the EU One-Stop Shop (OSS) regime does not apply. However, VAT rules for cross-border transactions are influenced by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) framework, particularly for trade in goods and services between member states.

 

Apart from the domestic BYN 40,000 threshold for Belarusian-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.

Should you register for VAT in Belarus?

Foreign businesses may need to register for Belarusian VAT if they engage in activities such as:

 

  • Importing goods into Belarus (imports trigger VAT at customs clearance)
  • Selling goods or services in Belarus directly to Belarusian customers
  • Making domestic business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C) supplies within Belarus where reverse charge does not apply
  • Providing digital or electronically supplied services to Belarusian consumers
  • Engaging in transactions within the Eurasian Economic Union involving Belarus
  • Holding inventory in Belarus (for example, in a warehouse or fulfilment centre)
  • Running ecommerce operations delivering taxable goods into Belarus

 

Registration may also be required where a business makes zero-rated exports but also carries out taxable domestic activities.

What information is required for VAT registration in Belarus?

To register for VAT in Belarus, applicants (resident or nonresident) typically need to provide:

 

  • A completed VAT registration application submitted to the Ministry of Taxes and Duties of the Republic of Belarus
  • Legal entity details: company name, legal form, country of incorporation, registered address, directors or managers
  • Description of business activities and expected Belarusian taxable turnover
  • Details of taxable supplies to be made in Belarus
  • Power of attorney for a local representative, where required (often mandatory for nonresident businesses)
  • Banking and contact details for VAT correspondence
  • Supporting documentation demonstrating the nature of Belarusian activities (especially for nonresident applicants)

 

Applications are submitted to the tax authorities, typically through local tax inspectorates or electronic systems where available. VAT registration should generally be completed before taxable supplies begin, as late registration may result in penalties or backdated VAT assessments.

 

Once approved, the tax authority issues a Belarusian VAT number. Registration timelines may vary depending on the completeness and complexity of the application.

Belarusian VAT number

  • Structure: Based on the company’s UNP (Unique Taxpayer Number)
  • Used for VAT reporting, invoicing, and interaction with the Belarusian tax authorities

What happens after registration?

After registering for VAT in Belarus, businesses must comply with ongoing VAT obligations, including:

 

  • Filing periodic VAT returns (generally monthly)
  • Charging and collecting Belarusian VAT at the applicable rates (standard rate 20%)
  • Issuing VAT-compliant invoices in accordance with Belarusian VAT rules
  • Maintaining VAT records and accounting documentation in line with Belarusian legislation
  • Paying VAT due by the statutory deadlines

 

Failure to comply with Belarusian VAT requirements may result in penalties, interest charges, and enforcement action by the Ministry of Taxes and Duties, particularly in cases of late registration, incorrect filings, or unpaid VAT liabilities.
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