Croatia European Sales List

In accordance with the 2010 VAT Package, if a Croatian VAT registered business, resident or non-resident, is selling goods or services to other VAT registered companies in Europe, then reporting of each transaction must be submitted. This submission takes the form of an EC Sales List or “recapitulative statement”.

In Croatia businesses are also required to submit details of their purchases from other member states. This is known as an EC Purchase List (EPL). These two lists allow the Croatian tax authorities to verify that VAT on cross-border transactions is being dealt with correctly.

ESLs may be submitted in paper form using form ZP. EPLs are submitted using form PDV-S.