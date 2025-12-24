Irish Intrastat

When Irish VAT registered companies, either resident or non-resident, sell or transfer goods across its national borders, this intra-community trade needs to be recorded in the Intrastat declaration.

Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Ireland as ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Ireland as ‘arrivals’. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).