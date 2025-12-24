Ireland 13A export VAT License

To obtain authorisation, new start companies require to provide evidence of their trading over an absolute minimum of 6 months, but more often than not, a full year, in order to satisfy the Irish Revenue of their acceptance as a qualifying person. In certain situations, supported by the IDA (Irish Development Agency) and third party accountant statements, interim authority can be obtained in advance.

Once a Certificate 13B has been authorised, following successful 13A application, the company issues copies to all of its suppliers. All qualifying supplies thereafter must be invoiced with zero VAT. This includes imports. Exceptions are passenger motor vehicles, petrol and food, drink and accommodation.