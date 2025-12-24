Irish VAT invoice requirements

Irish VAT invoices must be issued on the date of supply of goods or at the latest by the 15th day of the month following the month end of any supply. Invoices must be kept for at least six years following the date of supply. Ireland, like all EU states, allows for the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
Irish invoice requirements
Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:
Issue date
A unique invoice number
VAT number of the supplier
VAT number of the customer (if invoice relates to the reverse charge supply of goods or services)
Indication of intra-Community supply of goods or reverse charge supply (if applicable)
Full address of the supplier and customer
Full description of the goods or services provided
Details of quantities of goods, if applicable
A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
The net, taxable value of the supply
The VAT rate(s) applied, and the amount of VAT broken out by rate
The gross, total amount of the invoice
A simplified invoice may be provided for transactions below EUR100.