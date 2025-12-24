Irish VAT invoice requirements

Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:

Issue date

A unique invoice number

VAT number of the supplier

VAT number of the customer (if invoice relates to the reverse charge supply of goods or services)

Indication of intra-Community supply of goods or reverse charge supply (if applicable)

Full address of the supplier and customer

Full description of the goods or services provided

Details of quantities of goods, if applicable

A date of the supply if different from the invoice date

The net, taxable value of the supply

The VAT rate(s) applied, and the amount of VAT broken out by rate

The gross, total amount of the invoice

A simplified invoice may be provided for transactions below EUR100.