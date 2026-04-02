Latvian VAT registration

In Latvia, the requirement to register for value added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Latvia and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

For Latvian-established businesses, VAT registration is required once annual taxable turnover exceeds €50,000 in a calendar year. This is the statutory domestic threshold under the Latvian VAT Law. Businesses below this threshold are not required to register, unless they carry out specific taxable transactions that trigger mandatory registration.

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses making taxable supplies in Latvia. Where a foreign business carries out taxable activities in Latvia and is not established there, VAT registration is generally required from the first taxable supply.

Latvian businesses making cross-border B2C supplies of goods or services to customers in other EU member states must consider the EU-wide €10,000 One-Stop Shop (OSS) threshold for total cross-border EU sales. Once this threshold is exceeded, businesses must register for the OSS or alternatively register for VAT in the relevant member states.

Apart from the domestic €50,000 threshold for Latvian-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.