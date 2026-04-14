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VAT

VAT

E-invoicing in Latvia

B2G transactions

Latvia operates mandatory electronic invoicing for certain public sector transactions.

 

Suppliers issuing invoices to public authorities must comply with Latvian e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive 2014/55/EU.

 

  • Electronic invoices submitted to central government bodies must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).
  • Invoices are typically submitted through Latvia’s designated public procurement and e-invoicing platforms.
  • Public sector entities are required to accept compliant structured electronic invoices.

 

Paper invoices may not be accepted in certain public procurement contexts.

B2B transactions

Latvia does not currently operate a real-time invoice reporting or clearance system comparable to Hungary’s Online Számla regime.

 

  • B2B invoices must comply with Latvian VAT invoicing rules and EU VAT Directive requirements.
  • Invoices may be issued in paper or electronic format, provided authenticity, integrity, and readability are ensured.
  • There is currently no mandatory real-time transmission of invoice data to the State Revenue Service (VID) for standard domestic B2B transactions.

 

However, businesses must retain invoice data and provide it upon request during audits or inspections.

B2C transactions

Invoices issued to private individuals are subject to standard Latvian VAT invoicing requirements.

 

  • Simplified invoices may be issued for lower-value transactions.
  • There is no real-time reporting obligation for B2C invoices.
  • Retail transactions are typically documented through fiscal cash register systems, where required.

Live/real-time reporting in Latvia

Latvia does not currently operate a continuous transaction control (CTC) or real-time invoice clearance model.

 

  • Invoice data is not transmitted automatically to VID at the time of issuance.
  • VAT compliance is monitored through periodic VAT returns, EC Sales Lists, Intrastat declarations, and audits.
  • Electronic accounting records must be maintained and made available upon request.

 

Latvia continues to monitor EU-wide developments in digital reporting requirements, and future reforms may introduce expanded e-reporting obligations.

Noncompliance penalties in Latvia

Failure to comply with VAT invoicing or record-keeping obligations may result in:

 

  • Monetary penalties
  • Interest on unpaid VAT
  • Administrative fines for incorrect or missing invoices
  • Increased audit activity by the State Revenue Service (VID)

 

While Latvia does not operate a strict real-time reporting regime, accurate invoicing and proper VAT reporting remain critical to avoid penalties and compliance risks.
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