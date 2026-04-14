E-invoicing in Latvia

Latvia operates mandatory electronic invoicing for certain public sector transactions.
Suppliers issuing invoices to public authorities must comply with Latvian e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive 2014/55/EU.
- Electronic invoices submitted to central government bodies must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).
- Invoices are typically submitted through Latvia’s designated public procurement and e-invoicing platforms.
- Public sector entities are required to accept compliant structured electronic invoices.
Paper invoices may not be accepted in certain public procurement contexts.