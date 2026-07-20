Russian VAT registration

In Russia, the requirement to register for value-added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Russia and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

For Russian-established businesses, VAT registration is generally required once taxable turnover exceeds RUB 2 million over three consecutive months. This is the statutory threshold under the Tax Code of the Russian Federation. Businesses below this threshold may be exempt from VAT if they meet the conditions for the small business exemption and formally apply for it.

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses in the same way as for domestic entities. Foreign businesses making taxable supplies in Russia must generally register for VAT from the first taxable supply where they are required to account for Russian VAT (for example, certain digital services supplied to Russian consumers).

As Russia is not a member of the European Union, the EU One-Stop Shop (OSS) regime does not apply. Russia operates its own VAT regime for foreign suppliers of electronic services, which requires registration and VAT collection from the first taxable supply to Russian consumers.

Apart from the domestic threshold for Russian-established entities, VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.