E-invoicing in Russia

Russia does not operate a unified nationwide business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing regime comparable to the European Union (EU) framework under Directive 2014/55/EU.



However, e-invoicing is widely used in public procurement and government-related transactions.



Suppliers to public authorities are generally required to use electronic document exchange (EDI) systems for invoicing and contract documentation.



Invoices may be transmitted through approved electronic document operators.



Requirements can vary depending on the contracting authority and procurement platform.

Paper invoices may still be used in some cases, but electronic document exchange is standard practice in public sector transactions.