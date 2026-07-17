Get started
E-invoicing
E-invoicing

E-invoicing in Russia

B2G transactions

Russia does not operate a unified nationwide business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing regime comparable to the European Union (EU) framework under Directive 2014/55/EU.


However, e-invoicing is widely used in public procurement and government-related transactions.
 
  • Suppliers to public authorities are generally required to use electronic document exchange (EDI) systems for invoicing and contract documentation.
  • Invoices may be transmitted through approved electronic document operators.
  • Requirements can vary depending on the contracting authority and procurement platform.

 

Paper invoices may still be used in some cases, but electronic document exchange is standard practice in public sector transactions.

B2B transactions

Russia operates a well-established e-invoicing system based on electronic VAT invoices.

 

  • Businesses may issue invoices electronically through accredited electronic document interchange (EDI) operators.
  • E-invoices must follow a standardised XML format approved by the Federal Tax Service (FNS).
  • E-invoicing is optional in many cases but widely adopted, especially for VAT compliance and large businesses.

 

There is no real-time clearance requirement, but electronic invoices must be properly recorded and stored for VAT reporting purposes.

B2C transactions

Invoices issued to private individuals are subject to standard Russian VAT and accounting rules.

 

  • Simplified invoices or receipts are typically issued for retail transactions.
  • Retail sales are documented through cash register systems connected to the tax authority.
  • Electronic VAT invoice requirements generally apply to B2B transactions, not standard B2C sales.

 

Relevant transaction data must be retained in accounting systems for tax compliance.

Live/real-time reporting

Russia does not operate a full continuous transaction control (CTC) clearance model.


However, it has implemented extensive digital tax reporting systems, including:
 

  • Mandatory electronic VAT return filing
  • Digital VAT ledgers (sales and purchase books)
  • Increasing use of electronic document exchange (EDI) for invoice data

 

In addition, online cash registers automatically transmit retail transaction data to the Federal Tax Service in near real time.

This provides the tax authority with significant visibility into business transactions, even without a formal clearance system.

Noncompliance penalties

Failure to comply with VAT invoicing and electronic reporting requirements may result in:

  • Monetary penalties
  • Interest on unpaid VAT
  • Denial of input VAT deductions where documentation is noncompliant
  • Increased audit activity by the Federal Tax Service (FNS)

 

Accurate invoicing and proper electronic record-keeping are essential for VAT compliance in Russia.
Read more about e-invoicing
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number
Other pages
Other resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo