E-invoicing in Russia

Russia does not operate a full continuous transaction control (CTC) clearance model.
However, it has implemented extensive digital tax reporting systems, including:
- Mandatory electronic VAT return filing
- Digital VAT ledgers (sales and purchase books)
- Increasing use of electronic document exchange (EDI) for invoice data
In addition, online cash registers automatically transmit retail transaction data to the Federal Tax Service in near real time.
This provides the tax authority with significant visibility into business transactions, even without a formal clearance system.