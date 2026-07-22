Russian VAT returns

Input VAT may generally be reclaimed on goods and services used for taxable business activities, including:
- Goods purchased for resale
- Capital assets and business equipment
- Professional services, utilities, and overhead costs
- Import VAT on goods used in taxable supplies
Input VAT is only deductible where supported by valid VAT invoices (schet-faktura) and proper documentation.
Input VAT is not deductible on private or non-business expenses. Specific restrictions apply to certain costs, such as entertainment expenses and items not directly related to taxable activities.