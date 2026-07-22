Ukrainian VAT registration

In Ukraine, the requirement to register for value added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Ukraine and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

For Ukrainian-established businesses, VAT registration is generally required once the total value of taxable supplies exceeds UAH 1 million during the previous 12 consecutive calendar months. This is the statutory domestic threshold under the Tax Code of Ukraine. Businesses below this threshold are not required to register for VAT unless they choose to register voluntarily or carry out activities that trigger mandatory registration.

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses. Foreign businesses making taxable supplies in Ukraine may be required to register for VAT depending on the nature of the supplies and the applicable Ukrainian VAT rules, including provisions relating to electronic services.

Because Ukraine is not a member of the European Union, the EU One-Stop Shop (OSS) regime does not apply. However, foreign suppliers of electronic services to individuals in Ukraine are generally required to register for Ukrainian VAT from the first taxable supply under Ukraine’s simplified VAT registration regime for nonresident digital service providers.



Apart from the domestic UAH 1 million threshold for Ukrainian-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.