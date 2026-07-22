Ukrainian VAT returns

Input VAT may generally be reclaimed on goods and services used for taxable business activities, including:
- Goods purchased for resale
- Capital assets and business equipment
- Professional services, utilities, and overhead costs
- Import VAT on goods used in taxable supplies
Input VAT is deductible only where supported by a registered electronic tax invoice or other prescribed VAT documentation.
Input VAT is not deductible on private or non-business expenses. Specific restrictions may apply to certain expenses and transactions.