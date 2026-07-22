E-invoicing in Ukraine

Ukraine operates a mandatory e-invoicing and procurement system for public sector transactions.



Suppliers issuing invoices to public authorities must comply with Ukraine’s electronic public procurement requirements.

Public procurement is conducted through the ProZorro electronic procurement system.

Suppliers are generally required to exchange procurement documents electronically through approved platforms.

VAT invoices associated with public sector transactions must also be registered electronically in the Unified Register of Tax Invoices (URTI) maintained by the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS).



Paper documentation may still be used in certain circumstances, but electronic processes are the standard for public procurement.