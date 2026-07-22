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E-invoicing
E-invoicing

E-invoicing in Ukraine

B2G transactions

Ukraine operates a mandatory e-invoicing and procurement system for public sector transactions.


Suppliers issuing invoices to public authorities must comply with Ukraine’s electronic public procurement requirements.

 

  • Public procurement is conducted through the ProZorro electronic procurement system.
  • Suppliers are generally required to exchange procurement documents electronically through approved platforms.
  • VAT invoices associated with public sector transactions must also be registered electronically in the Unified Register of Tax Invoices (URTI) maintained by the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS).


Paper documentation may still be used in certain circumstances, but electronic processes are the standard for public procurement.

B2B transactions

Ukraine operates a mandatory electronic VAT invoice registration system.
 

  • VAT-registered businesses must issue e-invoices for taxable supplies.
  • E-invoices must be registered in the URTI.
  • E-invoices must comply with the prescribed XML format and be signed using a qualified electronic signature.


The registration of tax invoices is a mandatory requirement for VAT compliance and for customers to recover input VAT.

B2C transactions

Invoices issued to private individuals are subject to standard Ukrainian VAT invoicing requirements.
 

  • Retail transactions are generally documented using fiscal cash registers or software-based cash register systems, where required.
  • E-invoice registration requirements primarily apply to VAT transactions rather than standard consumer receipts.


Relevant invoice and sales data must be retained in accounting records for tax compliance purposes.

Live/digital reporting

Ukraine does not operate a traditional continuous transaction control (CTC) clearance model where every invoice must receive prior approval before issuance.


However, Ukraine does operate a mandatory electronic VAT invoice registration system.
 

  • VAT invoices must be registered in the URTI within the statutory deadlines.
  • The State Tax Service uses registered invoice data to reconcile VAT liabilities and input VAT claims.
  • Electronic VAT reporting, registered tax invoices, and digital audits provide the tax authority with significant transaction-level visibility.

Noncompliance penalties

Failure to comply with VAT invoicing or electronic tax invoice registration requirements may result in:

  • Monetary penalties
  • Interest on unpaid VAT
  • Administrative fines for late or incorrect registration of tax invoices
  • Denial or delay of input VAT recovery for customers
  • Increased audit activity by the State Tax Service of Ukraine


Because electronic registration of VAT invoices is fundamental to the Ukrainian VAT system, timely registration and accurate reporting are essential to maintain VAT compliance.
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