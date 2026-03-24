Brazilian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Some essential goods or certain categories (depending on state legislation) may have reduced rates or different treatment under ICMS.

For services, municipal taxation (ISS) applies rather than ICMS; the exact service classification and municipal rules affect applicability.

Exported goods from Brazil may be zero rated or exempt from certain taxes such as ICMS, under state-specific export incentives.

Because of overlapping taxes (federal + state + municipal), businesses often deal with multiple tax obligations simultaneously (e.g. ICMS + IPI + PIS/COFINS).