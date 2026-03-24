Brazilian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Type
|
Rates/Scope
|
Scope/Which goods or services
|
ICMS (instate)
|
17%–20% in many states
|
State tax on circulation of goods, certain services, and imports
|
ICMS (interstate/between states)
|
Often 4%, 7%, or 12%, depending on the states involved
|
Interstate tax on circulation of goods, certain services (e.g., transportation, communications), and imports
|
ICMS (imports/customs)
|
Varies by state and product — effectively treated as VAT at import
|
Similar to import VAT
|
IPI
|
Depends on the type of industrialised goods — varies widely
|
Federal excise-type tax on industrialised goods and imports of such goods
|
ISS (services)
|
Municipal rates typically vary (common range 2%–5% depending on service and municipality)
|
Municipal tax on services rendered by providers; applies to many service-type transactions not covered by ICMS
|
PIS/COFINS
|
Vary depending on regime, activity type, etc.
|
Federal social/contributions levied on gross revenues from goods and services