Get started
VAT

VAT

Brazilian VAT rates and VAT compliance

What is VAT in Brazil?

Brazil does not currently have a unified VAT system, but a dual VAT-style reform (CBS and IBS) is being implemented in phases from 2026 to 2033. Until the reform is complete, Brazil’s indirect taxes are administered separately at the federal, state, and municipal levels. Consumption and indirect taxes are collected through a mix of taxes administered at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

Brazilian indirect tax rates

Although the unified VAT reform is underway, CBS and IBS rates are not finalised. The rates shown here reflect current obligations under the pre-reform structure.

Type

Rates/Scope

Scope/Which goods or services

ICMS (instate)

17%–20% in many states

State tax on circulation of goods, certain services, and imports

ICMS (interstate/between states)

Often 4%, 7%, or 12%, depending on the states involved

Interstate tax on circulation of goods, certain services (e.g., transportation, communications), and imports

ICMS (imports/customs)

Varies by state and product — effectively treated as VAT at import

Similar to import VAT

IPI

Depends on the type of industrialised goods — varies widely

Federal excise-type tax on industrialised goods and imports of such goods

ISS (services)

Municipal rates typically vary (common range 2%–5% depending on service and municipality) 

Municipal tax on services rendered by providers; applies to many service-type transactions not covered by ICMS

PIS/COFINS

Vary depending on regime, activity type, etc. 

Federal social/contributions levied on gross revenues from goods and services

Because Brazil is a federation — with 26 states + Federal District — actual rates and rules vary depending on location (state or municipality) and product/service type.

Brazilian indirect tax exemptions

Some essential goods or certain categories (depending on state legislation) may have reduced rates or different treatment under ICMS.

 

For services, municipal taxation (ISS) applies rather than ICMS; the exact service classification and municipal rules affect applicability.

 

Exported goods from Brazil may be zero rated or exempt from certain taxes such as ICMS, under state-specific export incentives.

 

Because of overlapping taxes (federal + state + municipal), businesses often deal with multiple tax obligations simultaneously (e.g. ICMS + IPI + PIS/COFINS).

Brazilian VAT and indirect tax registration requirements

If a business — domestic or foreign — supplies goods or services in Brazil that are subject to one or more of these taxes, registration is mandatory. There is no general “turnover threshold” exemption akin to simplified small business VAT thresholds in some countries.

 

Foreign companies are typically not permitted to register for indirect taxes (e.g. ICMS) without a permanent establishment — such as a branch, subsidiary, or local entity — in Brazil.

 

Once established, businesses must register at the appropriate level(s): state ICMS (for goods/commerce), municipal ISS (for services), and possibly IPI (if dealing with industrialised goods).

 

Current indirect tax registration obligations under ICMS, ISS, etc., still apply until the transition to CBS/IBS is complete.

 

Learn more about VAT and indirect tax registration in Brazil.

Brazilian VAT and indirect tax returns requirements

In Brazil, businesses must submit separate periodic tax returns for each indirect tax they are liable for. Most indirect taxes are filed and paid monthly, but the specific obligations vary by tax type and jurisdiction.

 

Businesses must keep fiscal records and accounting books according to local/state rules.

 

Because of the layered nature (federal, state, municipal), compliance often requires careful tracking of which tax applies to which transaction.

 

Current indirect tax returns obligations under ICMS, ISS, etc., still apply until the transition to CBS/IBS is complete. 

 

Learn more about VAT and indirect tax returns in Brazil.

Special considerations

  • Services: Many services are taxed under ISS (municipal) rather than ICMS; classification of the service and municipality rules determine rate.
  • Digital services: Depending on state/municipality and type of service, taxation may apply under ICMS or ISS. There is growing complexity and evolving regulation in this area.
  • Imports: Goods imported into Brazil are subject to ICMS (import VAT), plus potentially IPI if industrialised, plus federal duties; import taxes become part of cost base.
  • Input tax credits/deductions: Where applicable, businesses can often offset ICMS on inputs against output ICMS — but this requires careful classification, invoicing, and compliance with formal invoice and bookkeeping requirements.

Transition to unified VAT system (CBS and IBS)

Brazil has approved a broad reform to replace ICMS, IPI, ISS, and PIS/COFINS with a new dual VAT-style system:

 

  • CBS (Contribuição sobre Bens e Serviços) – a federal-level VAT
  • IBS (Imposto sobre Bens e Serviços) – a state and municipal-level VAT

 

This VAT reform is being phased in from 2026 to 2033, beginning with symbolic reporting and transitioning to full implementation over time. The reform aims to simplify compliance, reduce cascading tax effects, and align Brazil more closely with international VAT systems.

 

Until the transition is complete, the current indirect tax structure — including separate registrations, filings, and invoicing for ICMS, ISS, IPI, and PIS/COFINS — remains in effect.
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number
Other pages
Other resources

Avalara Tax Changes 2026

Navigate critical tariff, U.S. sales tax, and key VAT changes in our 10th annual report.
Read more

International tax and compliance solutions

 

Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.
Read more

Avalara Cross-Border

 

Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
Read more
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo