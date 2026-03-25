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VAT

Brazilian VAT returns

Brazil is overhauling its complex indirect tax system through a phased rollout of a dual VAT-style regime — CBS (federal) and IBS (state/municipal) — which will progressively replace existing taxes such as ICMS, IPI, ISS, and PIS/COFINS from 2026 to 2033. Until the transition is complete, businesses must continue to comply with Brazil’s current system of multiple indirect taxes, administered separately at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

 

Once registered for indirect taxes in Brazil, businesses must declare all taxable transactions and remit any applicable tax to the appropriate tax authorities — federal, state, or municipal — depending on the tax type (e.g. ICMS, IPI, ISS, PIS/COFINS).

How often are Brazilian VAT returns required?

Returns are generally required monthly under the current system, though frequency can vary by tax type and jurisdiction:

 

  • ICMS (state tax): Monthly returns submitted to the relevant state treasury.
  • ISS (municipal services tax): Monthly or quarterly, depending on the municipality.
  • IPI/PIS/COFINS (federal taxes): Usually monthly, via federal digital reporting systems (e.g., SPED and DCTF).


Some simplified regimes (such as Simples Nacional) allow quarterly returns for small businesses, but large and midsized entities must follow standard monthly filing schedules.

Brazilian tax return deadlines

Deadlines vary by jurisdiction:

 

  • ICMS: Typically, due by the 9th to 20th of the following month, depending on the state.
  • ISS: Set by each municipality — commonly between the 10th and 20th of the month.
  • Federal taxes (IPI, PIS, COFINS): Usually by the 15th to 25th of the following month.

 

Late submissions or payments may result in penalties or loss of input tax credit entitlement.

Brazilian tax ledgers

Businesses must maintain comprehensive digital records for all tax types, including:

 

  • Electronic invoices (NF-e for goods, NFS-e for services)
  • Purchase and sales records
  • Import/export documentation
  • SPED files (Brazil’s digital bookkeeping and audit system)

 

These records are essential to support all tax return declarations. Even if no taxable transactions occur in a period, reporting obligations may still apply.

Brazilian tax payments deadline

Tax payments are typically due on the same day as the return submission deadline. Payments must be made electronically via authorised banking channels, following the protocols of each tax authority (federal, state, or municipal). Late payments may lead to penalties and daily interest charges.

What Brazilian input taxes can be deducted?

Eligible businesses may recover input tax under the following conditions:

 

  • ICMS: Credit for tax paid on inputs used for taxable sales.
  • IPI: Credit on inputs used in the industrialisation process.
  • PIS/COFINS (non-cumulative regime): Input tax on goods and services used in the business.


Ineligible or mixed-use expenses require apportionment. ISS generally does not allow for input tax recovery, as it is a cumulative tax.

Where are Brazilian indirect tax returns filed?

Returns are filed electronically via each tax authority’s systems:

 

  • Federal: Receita Federal systems (e.g. SPED, DCTFWeb).
  • State: State treasury portals for ICMS and IPI.
  • Municipal: Local municipality tax portals for ISS.

 

This structure will remain in place until full transition to the CBS/IBS model, beginning with symbolic reporting from 2026.

Brazilian indirect tax penalties

Penalties for noncompliance include late filing fines (often a percentage of tax due or fixed minimums), daily interest charges on unpaid tax, audit exposure, blocked invoice issuance, or suspension of tax registration, and for severe penalties, criminal penalties under Brazilian tax law.

How are Brazilian tax credits recovered?

Where input tax exceeds output tax (e.g., in case of exports or capital investment), businesses may:

 

  • Carry forward credits to future periods
  • Request refunds (subject to strict documentation and eligibility rules)
  • Offset credits against other federal tax debts (in some cases)

 

Each tax (ICMS, IPI, PIS/COFINS) has its own rules and administrative processes for credit recovery, often involving electronic reconciliation through SPED and other federal tools.
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