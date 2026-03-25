Brazilian VAT returns

Brazil is overhauling its complex indirect tax system through a phased rollout of a dual VAT-style regime — CBS (federal) and IBS (state/municipal) — which will progressively replace existing taxes such as ICMS, IPI, ISS, and PIS/COFINS from 2026 to 2033. Until the transition is complete, businesses must continue to comply with Brazil’s current system of multiple indirect taxes, administered separately at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

Once registered for indirect taxes in Brazil, businesses must declare all taxable transactions and remit any applicable tax to the appropriate tax authorities — federal, state, or municipal — depending on the tax type (e.g. ICMS, IPI, ISS, PIS/COFINS).