Brazilian VAT registration

Brazil does not yet operate a unified VAT system, but a phased transition to a dual VAT-style regime — CBS (federal) and IBS (state/municipal) — is underway, with implementation beginning in 2026 and full adoption expected by 2033.

Until that transition is complete, businesses must register under Brazil’s current indirect tax structure, which includes:

ICMS (state-level tax on goods and selected services)

(state-level tax on goods and selected services) ISS (municipal tax on services)

(municipal tax on services) IPI (federal excise tax on industrialised goods)

(federal excise tax on industrialised goods) PIS/COFINS (federal social contributions on revenue)

There is no turnover threshold — registration is compulsory for any entity conducting taxable operations, such as manufacturing, imports, sales of goods, or provision of services in Brazil.

Foreign companies cannot register directly for these taxes. Registration is only available to Brazilian legal entities, which must be formally established and registered at the federal, state, and municipal levels depending on activity.