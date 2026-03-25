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VAT

Brazilian VAT registration

What are the Brazilian VAT registration requirements?

Brazil does not yet operate a unified VAT system, but a phased transition to a dual VAT-style regime — CBS (federal) and IBS (state/municipal) — is underway, with implementation beginning in 2026 and full adoption expected by 2033.

 

Until that transition is complete, businesses must register under Brazil’s current indirect tax structure, which includes:

 

  • ICMS (state-level tax on goods and selected services)
  • ISS (municipal tax on services)
  • IPI (federal excise tax on industrialised goods)
  • PIS/COFINS (federal social contributions on revenue)

 

There is no turnover threshold — registration is compulsory for any entity conducting taxable operations, such as manufacturing, imports, sales of goods, or provision of services in Brazil.

 

Foreign companies cannot register directly for these taxes. Registration is only available to Brazilian legal entities, which must be formally established and registered at the federal, state, and municipal levels depending on activity.

Should you register for VAT in Brazil?

Foreign businesses must establish a local entity and register for the relevant taxes if they engage in any of the following:

 

  • Importing goods into Brazil, including for sale or processing
  • Selling goods domestically, including warehousing or distribution
  • Exporting goods from Brazil, which may involve tax exemptions but still requires registration
  • Providing services where the place of supply is Brazil (subject to ISS)
  • Participating in manufacturing or industrial processing operations

 

In all these cases, registration for ICMS, IPI, ISS, and PIS/COFINS (as applicable) is required.

What information is required to register for VAT in Brazil?

To register, a business must first establish a legal entity in Brazil, typically as one of the following:

 

  • Limitada (LTDA): A limited liability company.
  • Sociedade Anônima (SA): A joint-stock company.
  • Registered branch office: Requires federal approval and is less commonly used.

 

Once established, the company must:

 

  • Register with the Federal Revenue Service (Receita Federal) for a CNPJ (National Taxpayer Registry number)
  • Register with the relevant state tax authority for ICMS and IPI
  • Register with the municipal tax authority for ISS
  • Provide incorporation documents, local address, details of partners/shareholders, and planned business activity

 

Electronic invoicing (NF-e) compliance and enrollment in digital tax reporting systems (SPED) is also required during setup.

Brazilian Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ)

  • The CNPJ is a 14-digit number (e.g., 12.345.678/0001-99) issued by Receita Federal. 
  • It serves as the entity’s federal tax ID and is required for all business and tax activity.
  • The same number is used across tax regimes (federal, state, municipal).

What happens after registration?

The registered business must:

 
  • Issue electronic invoices (NF-e) in accordance with federal/state rules
  • Collect and remit applicable indirect taxes (ICMS, IPI, ISS, PIS/COFINS)
  • Submit regular tax returns via federal and state systems (including SPED, EFD, and other digital platforms)
  • Comply with invoicing, bookkeeping, and audit readiness standards
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