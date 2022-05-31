How to Supercharge Growth for Your Fashion Business

This February, The UK eCommerce Association held its annual IMRG conference. With a focus on online retail, the theme for this year’s one-day virtual event was ‘Predictions for 2022: What are the likely trends for online retail in 2022?’

Avalara has been a proud partner of this event and we were delighted to have been invited to take part once again. For fashion retailers, selling to new markets through cross-border ecommerce is vital for supercharging business growth.

Alex Baulf, senior director, global indirect tax at Avalara joined the conversation to help retailers understand where the opportunities lie in 2022 for selling internationally. During the event, Alex commented: “Despite the pandemic-fuelled boom in online shopping driving huge growth, a tidal wave of legislation post-Brexit has left many businesses feeling overwhelmed by the practicalities of selling online and internationally”.

During the discussion, Baulf covered:

What the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) is, and how you can use it to unlock the EU ecommerce market

Why using the right Harmonised System (HS) Codes will save money and speed up delivery times

How to prepare for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) charges and ecotaxes

How to calculate the right amount of tax and customs to reduce cart abandonment.

After two years of constant change – and little evidence to suggest any slow down – if you have an eye on expansion and break into new markets, take a look at how we can help.

