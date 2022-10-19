TrustFile Debuts on New Weebly App Center

Weebly merchants can now automatically file sales tax returns with Avalara’s cloud-based compliance app

Bainbridge Island, WA—October 27, 2015— Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced that Avalara TrustFile is included as an inaugural app in this month’s launch of the Weebly App Center.

Weebly, a global service that lets any merchant create a high ­quality website, is working with Avalara to bring sales tax automation solutions to aspiring, newly established and fast-growing online merchants. With Weebly and Avalara TrustFile, entrepreneurs and small businesses can build a website, blog and ecommerce store with Weebly, and automatically collect sales tax data, populate required forms, and file sales tax returns.

“Our mission is to provide emerging businesses with the opportunity to create, build and sell online with easy, high ­quality solutions, and our new app center only serves to extend the breadth and depth of our offerings,” said Nick Dellis, VP Business Development at Weebly. “Avalara TrustFile is a necessary and very welcome addition to the Weebly App Center, giving our merchants a fast, simple, reliable and affordable solution for filing sales tax returns. Avalara has long been the industry leader in indirect tax innovation, and we’re excited to team up and deliver a best-in-class solution to our hundreds of thousands of Weebly users selling online.”

“Weebly merchants, like many other emerging etailers, are facing sales tax compliance challenges like never before, due to changing legislation around taxation of online sales,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of Global Business Development at Avalara. “By selecting Avalara TrustFile in the new app center, Weebly users no longer have to worry about figuring out the proper filing jurisdictions, whether and when to file, or about tracking the correct filing dates. All of these tax compliance processes are fully automated and integrated within their familiar Weebly interface. Entrepreneurs and emerging businesses using Weebly now have immediate access to the most advanced sales tax returns app on the market today, and can confidently cross sales tax compliance off their to-do list and get back to business.”

Weebly users can download the Avalara TrustFile app at: http://www.weebly.com/app-center/

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Weebly

Based in San Francisco, Weebly is a global service that lets millions of people easily create a unique website, blog or online store they are proud to share. People can start their own business, sell online, showcase their achievements, and communicate with visitors in a thoughtful and lasting way. Weebly gives everyone the freedom to build a high­ quality site that works brilliantly across computers, phones and tablets. Weebly offers a range of pricing options, including free and premium consumer plans, as well as enterprise offerings. Weebly is privately funded by Sequoia Capital, Tencent Holdings, Baseline Ventures, Ron Conway, and Y Combinator.