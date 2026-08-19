The moment your business crosses a sales tax threshold in a new state, the clock starts. New filing deadlines. New registration requirements. New risk. For most growing businesses, the answer has been to hire someone to manage compliance, pay for enterprise software built for companies 10 times your size, or piece together a startup solution that wasn’t built to scale. Avalara Select is built exactly for this. It brings automated tax calculation and managed returns filing together in one published, state-based plan. You know exactly what you’ll pay before you buy, and compliance runs in the background while you focus on the business.

What is Avalara Select?

Avalara Select packages two essential parts of sales tax compliance into one straightforward plan for businesses with up to $50 million in annual revenue: Avalara AvaTax for real-time, automated tax calculation

for real-time, automated tax calculation Avalara Managed Returns for filing and remittance No transaction count math. No filing frequency guesswork. One published price per state, per year. It works inside the platforms growing businesses already use. There’s no rip-and-replace, no new vendor to manage, and no replatforming as you grow. Aseptico pays nothing for its sales tax services in more than half the states where it’s registered. “If SST wasn’t a thing, I’d be paying Avalara for those transactions and returns. It’s astounding how many companies don’t understand those benefits,” —Paul Jackson, CFO, Aseptico Click here to read the customer story.

Two plans. One platform. Published pricing.

Core Compliance — $799 per state, per year

Core Compliance covers the full compliance journey from calculation to filing to state correspondence, at a fixed annual cost per state with no surprises at renewal. For $799 per state, per year (three-state minimum per filing entity), the plan includes: Avalara AvaTax with AvaTax Exemptions: automated, real-time sales tax calculation for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, with exemption data management built in

automated, real-time sales tax calculation for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, with exemption data management built in Avalara Managed Returns: preparation, filing, remittance, and state correspondence handled on your behalf

preparation, filing, remittance, and state correspondence handled on your behalf Nexus monitoring across all 50 states: alerts for crossing a threshold in a new state, before it becomes a compliance problem

alerts for crossing a threshold in a new state, before it becomes a compliance problem Audit readiness: organized filing history and documentation so your business is prepared for a state review The pricing model is a fixed annual cost per state, with no surprises at renewal. Core Compliance is also available monthly at $79 per state.

Core Compliance + SST Services — $699 per state, per year

Here’s something most growing businesses have never heard of: In up to 25 states, the state government pays Avalara to manage your compliance. That’s the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, a cooperative effort among participating states to simplify and standardize sales tax administration for remote sellers. For qualifying businesses, the cost of calculation, filing, remittance, and exemption certificate management in those states is covered by the state, not by you. Avalara is one of only five Certified Service Providers recognized by the SST Governing Board, which includes 24 states, and a similar program with the state of Pennsylvania, for a total of 25 states. That status is what makes this possible, and it’s why this plan costs less per state while including more. For $699 per state, per year (no state minimum per filing entity), the plan includes everything in Core Compliance, plus: Program enrollment and state-sponsored registration , managed by Avalara

, managed by Avalara A single registration ID for all 25 participating states — one form, not 25

for all 25 participating states — one form, not 25 State-funded calculation and returns filing for qualifying sellers

for qualifying sellers Avalara coordinating directly with participating states on calculation-related notices on your behalf

on calculation-related notices on your behalf Audit support with Avalara handling state audit inquiries for qualifying sellers in participating states Also available monthly at $69 per state. Do you qualify? Most remote sellers with economic nexus in participating states do. You may be eligible if your business sells into participating states without a significant physical presence, has less than $50,000 in payroll or property in a participating state, or is an international company selling into the U.S. Check your eligibility.

The results businesses like yours are seeing

Businesses using Avalara see measurable impact, fast. 322% return on investment over three years

return on investment over three years 95% efficiency gain

efficiency gain 90% faster audit preparation

faster audit preparation Payback in less than 6 months Based on the results of a composite organization in the commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, 2026. Results may vary.

Built for the journey, not just the starting point

For small and emerging businesses, multistate compliance is not a one-time problem to solve. It grows as the business grows. New states, new obligations, new filing deadlines. Avalara Select is built for that journey. Start with the states you sell in today and add more as you grow. No replatforming, no new vendor, no renegotiating the whole contract. And when your compliance needs expand beyond Avalara Select, the same platform extends to every tax type, including use tax, property tax, VAT, and cross-border duties — without switching systems. Ready to find the right plan for your business? See plans and pricing or talk to an Avalara tax solution expert to find out if you qualify for SST. Most remote sellers do.

FAQ

What’s included in both plans?

Both plans include Avalara AvaTax with AvaTax Exemptions; Avalara Managed Returns covering preparation, filing, remittance, and state correspondence; and nexus monitoring across all 50 states.

How does the transaction cap work?

Both plans include one transaction cap of 200,000 applied to your total U.S. volume, not per state. It does not multiply as you add states.

Does Avalara Select cover international compliance?

Avalara Select is purpose-built for U.S. sales and use tax. Businesses with VAT, property tax, communications tax, or cross-border needs should explore Avalara’s broader product suite.

What happens when a state sends a notice?