When tangible personal property is purchased in California, sales tax is generally collected by the retailer at the point of sale. Should it not be collected or if goods are purchased out of state and no tax is collected, a use tax is likely due and it is up to the buyer to file it. Use tax is one of the most overlooked and misunderstood taxes. This guide will help you better understand how to manage your California use tax responsibilities.

Use tax may apply to businesses, individuals, or nonprofits that don't have an exemption granted by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) and attempts to level the playing field for purchases that avoid sales tax.

Two types of use tax exist. Sellers use tax applies to retailers while consumer use tax applies to the consumer. Consumers may be individuals or businesses.

The current use tax rate in California is equivalent to the state sales tax rate of 6.0%