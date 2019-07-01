California sales tax changes

Tracking state and local sales tax rate and rule changes in California

California Sales Tax Overview > California Tax Rate Changes

California sales tax changes effective April 2019

The following sales tax rate changes are set to go into effect April 1, 2019 in California. For specific details including effective rate date changes, please refer to document L-595 from the California BOE.

CityCountyPrior RateRate ChangeNew Rate
AlamedaAlameda County9.250%0.500%9.750%
Angels CampCalaveras County7.250%0.500%7.750%
AntiochContra Costa County8.750%0.500%9.250%
BakersfieldKern County7.250%1.000%8.250%
BarstowSan Bernardino County7.750%1.000%8.750%
BurbankLos Angeles County9.500%0.750%10.250%
CarpinteriaSanta Barbara County7.750%1.250%9.000%
ChowchillaMadera County7.750%1.000%8.750%
CoalingaFresno County7.975%1.000%8.975%
CotatiSonoma County9.125%0.125%9.250%
CovinaLos Angeles County9.500%0.750%10.250%
CudahyLos Angeles County9.500%0.750%10.250%
Culver CityLos Angeles County10.000%0.250%10.250%
FowlerFresno County7.975%1.000%8.975%
Garden GroveOrange County7.750%1.000%8.750%
GlendaleLos Angeles County9.500%0.750%10.250%
HealdsburgSonoma County8.625%0.125%8.750%
HollisterSan Benito County8.250%1.000%9.250%
KermanFresno County7.975%1.000%8.975%
King CityMonterey County8.250%0.500%8.750%
La PuenteLos Angeles County9.500%0.500%10.000%
LawndaleLos Angeles County9.500%0.750%10.250%
LodiSan Joaquin County7.750%0.500%8.250%
Los BanosMerced County8.250%0.500%8.750%
Los GatosSanta Clara County9.000%0.125%9.125%
MarinaMonterey County8.750%0.500%9.250%
MartinezContra Costa County8.750%0.500%9.250%
MurrietaRiverside County7.750%1.000%8.750%
NorcoRiverside County7.750%1.000%8.750%
OceansideSan Diego County7.750%0.500%8.250%
OrovilleButte County7.250%1.000%8.250%
PasadenaLos Angeles County9.500%0.750%10.250%
PlacentiaOrange County7.750%1.000%8.750%
PomonaLos Angeles County9.500%0.750%10.250%
Port HuenemeVentura County7.750%1.000%8.750%
PortervilleTulare County8.250%1.000%9.250%
Redwood CitySan Mateo County8.750%0.500%9.250%
Rohnert ParkSonoma County8.625%0.125%8.750%
RosevillePlacer County7.250%0.500%7.750%
SacramentoSacramento County8.250%0.500%8.750%
San Juan BautistaSan Benito County8.000%1.000%9.000%
Santa AnaOrange County7.750%1.500%9.250%
Santa Fe SpringsLos Angeles County9.500%1.000%10.500%
Santa MariaSanta Barbara County8.000%0.750%8.750%
Santa RosaSonoma County8.625%0.375%9.000%
Seal BeachOrange County7.750%1.000%8.750%
SebastopolSonoma County8.875%0.125%9.000%
SonomaSonoma County8.625%0.125%8.750%
WildomarRiverside County7.750%1.000%8.750%

Sales tax guide for California businesses

Our free, online guide covers all aspects of managing California sales tax compliance. Topics include:

  • Business registration
  • Collecting sales tax
  • Filing sales tax returns
  • State nexus obligations
  • And more!

California sales tax changes archive

