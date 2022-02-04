2022 global VAT & GST rate changes

Feb 4, 2022
Alex Baulf
Below are the confirmed or scheduled 2022 VAT rate changes around the world. Sign-up for your regular VAT newsletter or our monthly VAT blog, VATVoice.
Date
Country
Rate type
Current (or
old) rate
New rate
15-Jan-22
Angola
Standard
(consumer goods)
move to reduced rate
14%
7%
01-Jul-22
Anguilla
Standard rate
n/a
13%
01-Jan-22
Austria
Reduced
(Hospitality reverts
to reduced rate)
5%
10%
Bahamas
Standard
12%
Bahrain
Bhutan
20%
01-Apr-22
Indonesia
11%
New Caledonia
Reduced (services)
6%
United Kingdom
12.5%
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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