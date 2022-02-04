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Feb 4, 2022

2022 global VAT & GST rate changes

Alex Baulf

Below are the confirmed or scheduled 2022 VAT rate changes around the world. Sign-up for your regular VAT newsletter or our monthly VAT blog, VATVoice.

2022 VAT rate changes

Date

Country

Rate type

Current (or
old) rate

New rate

15-Jan-22

Angola

Standard
(consumer goods)
move to reduced rate

14%

7%

01-Jul-22

Anguilla

Standard rate

n/a

13%

01-Jan-22

Austria

Reduced
(Hospitality reverts
to reduced rate)

5%

10%

01-Jan-22

Bahamas

Standard

12%

10%

01-Jan-22

Bahrain

Standard

5%

10%

01-Jul-22

Bhutan

Standard

n/a

20%

01-Apr-22

Indonesia

Standard rate

10%

11%

01-Jan-22

New Caledonia

Reduced (services)

6%

11%

01-Apr-22

United Kingdom

Reduced
(Hospitality reverts
to reduced rate)

12.5%

20%

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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