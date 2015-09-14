5 common sales tax mistakes every reseller can avoid

Taxable situs can be challenging. The jurisdiction that has the right to tax a transaction depends on situs, or the legal location of the transaction.
“This can get very complicated depending on states involved, where the buyer is, where seller is and if the product is shipped,” says Hutchinson. He adds that interstate ecommerce transactions further complicate things.
For Metoyer, it depends on where she is in the Miami area when she’s selling ice cream. “I make sure I charge sales tax based on the county’s tax rate where I make the sale, not where my office is located,” she explains. Hutchinson agrees this is the right approach.
Some states participate in the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement so sales tax compliance is simplified. But, many states don’t participate. Be certain you know your state’s sales tax laws and follow them carefully.