5 common sales tax mistakes every reseller can avoid

Reseller sales tax compliance and management can be complex, with different rules for different states and even different rules within states. The terminology can be daunting and the potential for missteps real. But, if you understand how to avoid the mistakes, you can prevent equally real consequences to your business.

In fact, you can as successfully manage your reseller sales tax obligations as Heather Metoyer does. Owner of Quinnco Events, LLC, her mobile vending company sells Dragon Ice Cream Treats at events in the Miami area. Metoyer, who buys ice cream for resale, manages to avoid sales tax errors, like the following five detailed by Miles Hutchinson, CGMA, of Sales Tax Advisors.