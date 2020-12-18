As MSPs grow, so do communications tax complexities

Bundling services is a common practice among managed service providers, for good reason. Bundled packages are often easier to sell, and they offer customers greater value.
But here again, the communications tax implications are significant. As various voice and video services converge into single-use platforms, and as different services are bundled into unified offerings, there’s an increased likelihood of communications tax complications.
The reason? Services like calling, SMS, videoconferencing, and click-to-call could each be subject to its own separate set of communications taxes, and how these are handled can vary greatly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
In some states, including just one communications taxable item can make the entire bundle subject to communications tax. In others, MSPs can “unbundle the bundle” when filing taxes, but will need to have extremely thorough documentation to back up calculations and inform returns filings.
If your company isn’t already maintaining timely, accurate records for all bundled services, now is the time to start. Thorough documentation of bundle pricing changes, as well as individual changes within each bundle, is a critical first step to reducing audit risk.
Wondering what your company could, or should, be doing to remain compliant? One recent survey of finance, tax, and accounting professionals offers several clues.
Among MSPs that perform well and have low audit risk, 73% use end-to-end communications tax solutions. Nearly 70% automate tax returns and filing, and most use ERPs alongside comprehensive tax solutions.
And those factors weren’t small influences.
The companies that came out on top saw seven times better performance in total cost of audits and were three times more prepared to comply with communications tax obligations.
While the complexities of communications taxation aren’t likely to ease up any time soon, having the right technology in place can help ensure your business can continue to innovate without worry.
To see how Avalara can help your managed services company stay ahead of communications tax complexities, take a look at Avalara for Communications.
What it all means if you’re an MSP