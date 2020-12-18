As MSPs grow, so do communications tax complexities

Back in the day, communications tax was relatively straightforward. Companies had a few established options for voice and data, and states and local jurisdictions provided well-established rules on how to tax them. Then came rapid-fire innovation and convergence, unleashing new ways to communicate: wireless data, video conferencing, cloud-based Voice over IP, connected devices ... and the list goes on.

These and other advancements in communication technology have resulted in not only a growing maze of taxes and filing requirements across the United States but also less clarity as the pace of innovation has outstripped tax authorities’ ability to stay ahead.

As a result, communications tax today is a highly complex web of requirements that span the federal, state, and local levels — and in many instances, include the complications of special tax jurisdictions, too. Across the U.S., governing bodies are working to determine which services should fall under the category of “communications services,” and how to tax them accordingly. As the managed services market expands, state and local governments want to ensure they're receiving their fair shares of revenues and could legislate accordingly.

This can be particularly problematic for fast-growing MSPs, since the very nature of business is constant growth and innovation.

Many of these providers have become accustomed to calculating, collecting, and remitting tax when reselling traditional communications services such as VoIP and wireless data. But what happens when you begin to bundle them with business collaboration tools, or combine those offerings with other, newer technologies resulting from organic expansion or a merger?

In these instances and others like them, the tax implications can get particularly tricky.

Looking ahead, keeping a close watch on three key areas can go a long way in preventing expensive audit penalties and unwanted spikes in customer pricing.