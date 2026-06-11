Different channels can have different tax rules and data structures. Combine that with Shopify platform limitations, and it means your transactions might not flow cleanly into your tax system. That can result in additional work for your teams while increasing the risk of being fined or penalized in an audit.
It automatically brings data from your marketplace transactions into Avalara each day, reducing manual effort and streamlining tax reporting workflows.
Supported marketplace sources currently include Shopify Marketplace Connect, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, Facebook, and Instagram.
No. The Avalara Marketplace Tax Reporting integration also works for sellers who rely on Shopify Tax for calculations.