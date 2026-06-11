If you’re a Shopify merchant that sells in multiple channels, marketplace transactions often create compliance challenges because they don’t flow cleanly into your tax system.

This can mean additional work for your teams, increase the likelihood of errors, and even put you at risk for fines and penalties in an audit.

The new Avalara Marketplace Tax Reporting integration was created to solve this challenge by automatically importing supported marketplace transactions into Avalara.

Selling on Shopify is rarely limited to one channel: Many merchants also sell through marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Etsy.

Marketplace transaction data doesn’t always flow automatically into tax reporting processes, which makes compliance much harder to manage. Data gaps, manual uploads, and duplicate records can create more work for teams, slow down reporting, and increase the risk of errors (along with penalties, in the event of an audit).

The new Avalara Marketplace Tax Reporting integration is designed to solve this significant challenge for sellers.