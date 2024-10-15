Avalara Tax Content for Lodging improves hospitality tax compliance

Avalara Tax Content for Lodging was specifically designed to simplify and improve the accuracy of tax compliance for hotels, online travel companies, property management companies, and other hospitality groups that need regularly updated tax content for offline calculations.

How it works

Real-time updates with offline flexibility. With Avalara Tax Content for Lodging, you can receive highly accurate, regularly updated tax content for all your properties while maintaining the flexibility of offline tax calculations. This is particularly valuable for hotels with multiple locations, as it helps to ensure that every property stays compliant, no matter where it’s located.

Quick delivery and customization. Once you sign up, your team can access an extensive array of lodging tax content within minutes. Additionally, you can customize the delivery format and set up notification preferences to make sure your tax data is integrated smoothly into your company’s existing systems. Whether you want your tax content delivered via SFTP or API, the process is seamless and straightforward.

Expertly researched and regularly updated. One of the biggest pain points in managing lodging tax is keeping up with the ever-changing tax regulations. Avalara Tax Content for Lodging provides you with expertly researched, regularly updated lodging tax content for each state, city, and jurisdiction. This significantly reduces the risk of errors and penalties, improving accuracy and helping you remain compliant with all local and state regulations.

Automation and efficiency. By using Avalara Tax Content for Lodging, businesses can automate their tax calculation processes, reducing the need for manual intervention. This not only frees up valuable resources but also supports more accurate tax filings and a streamlined workflow. The product supports the efficient use of business resources by arming you with full control over your tax data management, processing, and scheduling.

Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality

By partnering with Avalara, your company no longer has to choose between offline or real-time tax calculations — you get the flexibility to do both. If you prefer a cloud-based system for your lodging and hospitality tax calculations, Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality is the solution for you.

Uniquely designed for the hospitality industry, AvaTax for Hospitality is an established product trusted by some of the largest hospitality companies in the United States. It’s able to simplify hospitality taxes by calculating sales and use taxes and occupancy taxes based on regularly maintained content, while providing a central location for storing hospitality tax compliance information. It also provides users with one source of data, removing the need to research and maintain multiple sources of rate and jurisdiction information.

Tax compliance in the hospitality industry doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With Avalara, you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing your tax calculations are more accurate, up to date, and compliant, no matter how complex your operations may be. Whether you operate a single boutique hotel or manage a large portfolio of properties, our solution is designed to optimize your tax calculation process.

Together, Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Tax Content for Lodging offer a comprehensive solution for all your tax calculation needs, providing real-time accuracy and offline flexibility. These products are trusted by some of the largest travel brands in the world, ensuring reliable and efficient tax compliance. With proven expertise from Avalara, you can rest assured your tax processes are streamlined, more accurate, and regularly updated.

Let Avalara take the burden off your team so you can focus on what matters most — delivering exceptional guest experiences. Contact us today to see how Avalara can streamline your lodging tax compliance.