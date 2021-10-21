Can your business spend less on sales tax compliance

Every day, sales tax compliance gives someone somewhere a headache. Sometimes it’s mild and clears quickly after a bit of research. Sometimes it lasts for days. And sometimes it lingers around the edges like a migraine coming on: You sense it, dread it, and do everything you can to stave it off.

The headache can be caused by the simplest things, a question in need of an answer, a form in need of filing. A mom-and-pop market in Vermont decides to stock a new type of beverage and needs to know whether the drink is subject to Vermont’s sales and use tax. Some beverages are sales tax exempt in Vermont, but as of July 1, 2015, “beverages that contain natural or artificial sweeteners” are taxed. Will determining the taxability of their new product be as easy as scanning its ingredients? Perhaps, perhaps not. More likely, the retailers will have to spend some time browsing the Vermont Department of Taxes website.

Still, that’s a mild headache in the world of sales tax. No ibuprofen needed. It’s the envy of a business like The Vitamin Shoppe, which offers more than 25,000 SKUs in more than 700 stores across the United States. State taxability rules regarding dietary and digestive products vary widely from state to state, and like the Vermont soda tax, often hinge on ingredients. According to sales tax manager Diana Rancy, “It has taken me three days to research and categorize just 100 items. Can you imagine how long it would take me to do more than 20,000?”

Patrick Gillespie had an inkling when employed by the Washington State Department of Revenue back in 2010. He built a database of every kind of candy sold in the state and was at 6,000 and counting when interviewed by National Public Radio that May. Although exempt from Washington sales tax today, candy was taxable June 1, 2010, through December 1, 2010 — unless it contained flour. Thus, the database: Gillespie had to read the ingredients of every kind of candy sold in the state to determine whether it was taxable or exempt.

Needless to say, it takes time and resources to get sales and use tax right. Exactly how much time and how many heads depends on the size and industry of your company. The methods used to manage sales tax also play a key role.

Always interested in this topic, Avalara asked NetReflector/Potentiate to find out the true cost of sales tax compliance for companies of differing sizes across several industries. Potentiate surveyed hundreds of companies in the United States to suss out the methods, staffing requirements, and expenses associated with managing sales and use tax compliance manually (i.e., without an automated sales tax solution).

The survey gathered information about each company’s sales. It identified the scope of a company’s sales tax compliance activity, such as the number of returns filed and filing frequency. And it asked how many people and hours each participant devoted to sales tax, along with hourly wages or rates. Finally, Potentiate inquired about audits.

Key findings are described below. What stands out is that a company’s size and industry tend to dictate how many resources it devotes to sales and use tax compliance. Furthermore, although survey respondents are generally confident they’re compliant, evidence suggests some may not be.