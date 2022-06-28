Colorado answers questions about new retail delivery fee

Participants asked many other good questions about the retail delivery fee, including:

How does the retail delivery fee apply to marketplace facilitators?

How does the retail delivery fee apply to an order with multiple invoices?

How does the retail delivery fee apply to leasing?

Does the retail delivery fee need to be returned if a consumer returns the product?

Does the retail delivery fee apply to service calls that result in the sale of tangible personal property?

Does the retail delivery fee apply to mobile sales trucks, like food trucks or mobile florists?

Considering these questions and others will help the Colorado Department of Revenue craft its guidelines. While retailers wait for those to be finalized, they have to take it on faith that, as Pens said, the department will be slow to enforce certain requirements.

Once the department starts enforcing collection and remittance of the retail delivery fee, it will enforce it “just the same as the sales tax.” For example, “the field audit will audit the retail delivery fee at the same time they audit the sales tax. Those will just be wound together.”

In fact, Pens likened the “burdens” of the fee to the “burdens” of sales tax. For example, as with sales tax, the burden to prove that the fee doesn’t apply will fall on the retailer. And as with sales tax compliance, complying with the fee will likely prove to be burdensome. As one speaker noted, “I just want to reiterate that the cost of compliance is extremely burdensome, especially for small taxpayers.”

The retail delivery fee comes on the heels of renewed Congressional interest in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018), the decision by the Supreme Court of the United States that enabled states to tax remote sales. Shortly before the fourth anniversary of the Wayfair ruling, the Senate Committee on Finance held a hearing examining the impact of Wayfair on small businesses.

During the hearing, representatives from two small businesses explained why complying with online sales tax laws in multiple states was costly and burdensome. One of them said his company was currently scrambling to comply with Colorado’s new retail delivery fee.

In his opening statement, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon called online sales taxes “a major source of headaches and costs for small businesses around the country.” He said Wayfair (and subsequent remote sales tax laws) have created “a burden for small businesses everywhere.”

But according to Scott Peterson, vice president of Government Relations at Avalara, complexity has always been there. “People say Wayfair created complexity, but that’s not true,” he said. “Complexity has always been there, it’s just that fewer businesses were exposed to it. Wayfair amplifies all changes that create complexity.” Changes like Colorado’s new retail delivery fee.

The Colorado Department of Revenue isn’t planning to have “further direct contact with taxpayers” about the upcoming change. However, it will keep the retail delivery fee FAQ up to date. Retailers making taxable retail sales for delivery into Colorado would be wise to bookmark that page and visit it frequently in the coming weeks and months.

If you use Avalara AvaTax and want to learn how it will support the Colorado retail fee, check out the Avalara Help Center.