Whether the INFORM Consumers Act will decrease the number of counterfeit and stolen goods sold by third-party merchants on marketplace platforms remains to be seen, but something had to be done. In 2018, the Government Accountability Office reported that 20 of 47 items purchased from third-party merchants that sell products on “popular consumer websites” were counterfeit.
Prior to enactment of the INFORM Consumers Act, Arkansas, California, Oklahoma, and several other states passed laws requiring marketplace facilitators to help police sales of stolen goods by monitoring and vetting high-volume marketplace sellers. The INFORM Consumers Act supersedes such laws but allows state attorneys general and other officials authorized by the state to enforce the new law. The Federal Trade Commission is also enforcing INFORM Consumers Act.
On June 20, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it sent letters to 50 online marketplaces notifying them of their obligation to comply with the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers Act as soon as it took effect on June 27, 2023. “The Commission will enforce the Act to the fullest extent possible and will collaborate with our state partners to hold online marketplaces accountable,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.
The INFORM Consumers Act has the support of many major marketplace platforms, including companies like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Walmart:
- Amazon: “Establishing a standard, nationally consistent expectation for the entire industry is a positive development that will help ensure small businesses selling products online do not have to manage an unworkable patchwork of state-level regulations.”
- eBay: “We’re grateful to lawmakers who partnered with eBay to align on one federal compliance standard that prevents burdensome information collection requirements. We’re committed to ensuring a trusted and safe marketplace for buyers and sellers, and we’ll continue to advocate on your behalf.”
- Etsy: “As a marketplace that connects millions of creative entrepreneurs to tens of millions of shoppers around the world, we know that building trust among our users and operating with transparency is paramount. We firmly believe we have a responsibility when it comes to protecting our community from bad actors.” Etsy pledged its support for the INFORM Act.
- Walmart: “We advocated for the INFORM Consumers Act, which directs digital marketplaces to verify high-volume third-party sellers.”
These companies prefer a national standard to varying state requirements.
If you’re a marketplace striving to comply with compliance regulations, including sales tax obligations, Avalara can help. Find out more about our online marketplace software.
This blog has been updated; it originally published January 2023.