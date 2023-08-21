An online marketplace must collect the following information from all high-volume third-party sellers no later than 10 days after they qualify as a high-volume seller on the platform:

Bank account number (or the name of the payee if the seller has no bank account)

Contact information: If the third-party merchant is a business, a copy of a valid, government-issued record or tax document that includes a business name and physical address (or a copy of a valid government-issued identification that includes the name of an individual acting on behalf of such seller) If the third-party merchant is an individual, the name of the individual

Business tax identification number or taxpayer identification number (TIN) if the merchant is an individual; Avalara 1099, powered by Track1099, can match TINs for recipients

A current working email address and phone number for the third-party merchant

The online marketplace must verify this information within 10 days of receiving it and at least once each year. Any information contained in a valid government-issued tax document can be presumed verified as of the date of the document.

If a high-volume seller doesn’t respond to a request for verification or provide the necessary certification within 10 days of receiving the request, the online marketplace must suspend future sales activity from the seller on the platform until the information has been received and certified.