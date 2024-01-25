Property tax vs. sales tax: What’s the difference?

Sales tax is a type of tax applied to goods and services at the time of purchase. Rates vary across jurisdictions and can be determined by any combination of state, county, and city tax authorities.

There are five states without sales tax:

Alaska

Delaware

Montana

New Hampshire

Oregon

While it doesn’t have a state tax rate, Alaska does allow local jurisdictions to charge their own sales tax.

The remaining 45 states charge a state rate, with many also allowing for local jurisdictions to determine their own rates — which is why sales tax rates can vary from county to county, city to city, or even one street to the next.

Even in states with a state or local sales tax, not all items are taxable in every jurisdiction. For example, many states and local authorities exempt necessities like food, medical devices, feminine hygiene products, and diapers.

Oftentimes, products vital to local economies are also tax exempt or subject to a lower tax rate. For example, jet fuel is exempt in Georgia and many states discount or exempt sales tax on farming equipment.

There are several ways businesses can establish nexus (an obligation to collect sales tax) in a state, including sales activities, physical presence, and affiliations. Once a business does, it’s required to register with the state, collect the tax (or a valid exemption certificate), file a sales tax return, and remit any owed tax to the state or local jurisdictions.