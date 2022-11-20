Digital advertising taxes in Maryland and New Mexico

Maryland lawmakers passed legislation establishing a tax on gross revenue from digital advertising sales back in March 2020. Calling the bill “misguided,” Governor Larry Hogan vetoed it a couple of months later, but the General Assembly overrode the veto in February 2021, and the tax took effect January 1, 2022. The first quarterly estimated tax payments for the digital advertising gross revenues tax were due April 15, 2022.

As Maryland prepared to administer the tax with one hand, it was fighting for the right to do so with the other. The tax was challenged in both federal court and state court on the grounds that it violates the Commerce Clause, the Due Process Clause, the Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA), and more. You can find additional details in this blog post.

The federal case over First Amendment and Commerce Clause challenges is still pending. According to the Maryland State Bar Association, oral arguments for Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, et al., v. Peter Franchot, et al. (Civil Action No. 21-cv-00410-LKG) will be held November 29, 2022. Documents related to the case are available at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center.

The state case has already been decided. In October 2022, the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court declared the Maryland digital ad tax to be unconstitutional and in violation of the ITFA. The case is Comcast of California Maryland Pennsylvania Virginia West Virginia LLC, et al. v. Comptroller of the Treasury of Maryland (search for C-02-CV-21-000509).

So, what comes next?