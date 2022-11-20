Digital advertising taxes in Maryland and New Mexico

New Mexico’s gross receipt tax is arguably the broadest sales tax in the country, so it’s no surprise that all forms of advertising services are already subject to New Mexico gross receipts tax. Yet while existing law calls out billboard, print, radio, and television advertising services, it doesn’t name digital advertising services because the statute predates their widespread use.
Thus, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has proposed updating the regulations “to reflect changes in technology and ensure that rules covering digital advertising are consistent with rules covering other forms of advertising.”
Under the proposed regulations, digital advertising services would generally be sourced to the location of the server from which the advertising is accessed. Following the publication of the proposed rules, a technology industry group asked the department to consider sourcing advertisements to the billing address instead.
The proposed regulations also specify that taxing gross receipts from digital advertising services does not impose “an unconstitutional burden on interstate commerce.” Thus, certain national or regional providers of digital advertising services would be eligible for a deduction.
In its comments to the department, the Council on State Taxation (COST) recognized the department is clarifying existing tax law but said “the proposed regulation highlights the complexities of the New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax regime and exacerbates the existing significant tax burden on businesses in the State.” The council is particularly concerned the digital advertising services tax could be applied retroactively. Yet as Scott Peterson notes, “It isn’t the department’s ruling that makes the tax retroactive, it’s that the law has always taxed digital advertising.”
On November 2, 2022, the Taxation and Revenue Department presented its plan to the New Mexico Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee. It explained that it’s difficult to determine the physical location of the viewer at the time an advertisement is seen, and that the Internet Tax Freedom Act “forbids discrimination of internet-based commerce with respect to taxation.”
The department is currently revising the proposed regulations, incorporating ideas from the comments received. It will publish the revised guidelines for further public review and comment in the near future.