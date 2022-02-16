Ecommerce: How do companies hold on to 2021’s growth?

Trantas: The growth of ecommerce over the past two years has been record-breaking, so it’s likely that we’ll see some normalization in the ecommerce growth rate in 2022. However, ecommerce will continue to grow at impressive rates.
The top factor that will drive continued growth is the shift in consumer and retailer preference toward omnichannel shopping. Consumers demand convenience and retailers are looking for new channels to reach new and existing customers more effectively.
Expect more businesses to expand their existing ecommerce footprint and move into new channels, like marketplaces.
Knutson: Many factors play a critical role in driving growth, but ultimately, it’s having a wonderful experience on the company’s website and mobile platforms, so the consumer is enticed to return.
That sounds very commonsensical. But offering multiple ways to purchase — like digital wallets — plays into that. Companies offering perks like rewards and free shipping, or pricing incentives to subscribe will also contribute to growth in 2022.
To George’s point, meeting customers where they are is going to be super critical to drive growth. This means designing for multi-touch and being available across channels: mobile, web, wearable, kiosk, etc.