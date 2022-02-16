Ecommerce: How do companies hold on to 2021’s growth?

Trantas: In 2022, the tax compliance burden will take center stage for ecommerce sellers.



Because ecommerce accelerated rapidly over the past two years, more sellers have likely increased their economic nexus obligations — laws that require remote sellers to collect and pay sales tax based on the location of the customer. These laws exist in 45 states, parts of Alaska, and the District of Columbia, and each state has varying rules for triggering nexus.

Enforcement is likely to increase moving forward, so ecommerce sellers should take the necessary steps to ensure they have been and continue to be compliant.

Knutson: Merchants have experienced tremendous growth in the last year, but that also amplified some pain points around scale and flexibility. This is why I see “headless” commerce gaining more traction.



Headless commerce separates the front end and the back end so that merchants retain flexibility, agility, and ownership of the buying experience. By using APIs (application programming interfaces), merchants can work with more than one payment gateway, serve customers globally, run both subscription and one-time sale models, and instantly make changes on the front end, without long development lags on the back end.



As ecommerce continues to grow, I can see merchants looking to scale quickly outgrowing packaged commerce solutions and moving more toward headless in the next year and beyond.