Update 10.19.2017 - The deadline for the online marketplace seller tax amnesty program has been extended to Nov. 1, 2017.

Update 9.28.2017 - Rhode Island is now participating in the online marketplace seller tax amnesty program. For the most up-to-date resources, visit our sales tax amnesty resource center.

Last week Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and other marketplace sellers learned of a new tax amnesty program set to run Aug. 17–Nov. 1. This is only the second time in United States history that states have banded together to forgive back taxes.

This voluntary disclosure program offers online marketplace sellers a chance to come clean if they haven’t been collecting sales/use or income/franchise taxes in states where they should. But questions — and doubts — abound. Is the program as good as it sounds? How many sellers actually need to collect tax in remote states?

Usually amnesty programs apply only to registered taxpayers and limit penalties and interest, but require taxpayers to pay all the back taxes they owe. In this new program, all eligible back taxes will be waived in most states. This program is also unusual because it’s limited to sellers whose only nexus with a state is through inventory in a fulfillment facility or warehouse.

The biggest question, of course, is this: Is the tax amnesty program right for your business?

To help you decide, we’ve put together a list of nine frequently asked questions and answers.